CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Yes, The Cowboys’ Offense Really Is That Good

dmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe din of hot takes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys can be absolutely deafening. The Cowboys are the most discussed team in American sports, and the discussion rarely, if ever, takes the shape of “Eh, who knows? We’ll have to wait and see!” I’m convinced that if the team ceased to exist tomorrow, the entire media sector of our economy would collapse, resulting in prolonged rolling blackouts, gas shortages, and probably some form of martial law. The sports media is entirely over-leveraged on the Dallas Cowboys.*

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Can Kellen Moore Drive Cowboys' Offense To Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys' offense is on a roll to start the season. The offense has established a threat through the air with CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, and the team has an equally dangerous attack on the ground with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. While all of the players on the field executing the offense are important, the mastermind behind the operation could be the most vital piece.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tom Brady
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: DeMarcus Ware discusses Parsons' start, Diggs snags prestigious award

Lockdown. That’s the appropriate word to use when describing how Trevon Diggs is putting wide receivers in jail this season. His league-leading three interceptions and six passes defended garnered him NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. Backup running back Tony Pollard didn’t run wild on the field at practice. Instead, he was absent, but luckily it was for personal reasons and not an injury.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has 3-Word Mindset With Cowboys’ Offense

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of talented mouths to feed on offense this year. Running back Ezekiel Elliott said that is no problem, after last night’s 41-21 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Elliott and backup Tony Pollard have been at the center of discussion about the Cowboys’ running...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Panthers#American Football#Giants
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dak Prescott is firmly in control of this offense

Is Dak Playing The Best Football Of His Career? - David Helman, Dallascowboys.com. The Cowboys’ signal-caller has been lights out to start this season. Again, it’s wild to think that the score could have been even more lopsided than it was. Prescott was obviously referring to Fletcher Cox’s end zone recovery of his sack-fumble in the first quarter, briefly tying the game at 7-7. There was also the matter of Prescott’s goal line quarterback sneak on fourth down, which he – not surprisingly – thought he converted, despite replay officials disagreeing.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where are Cowboys?

FRISCO - When evaluating teams for weekly power rankings, it’s important to evaluate the performance of the quarterback first and foremost. Is a team’s quarterback on the rise or on the decline? Is a team reliant on their quarterback for wins or can the defense help the cause?. Welcome to...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys Week 2: The good, the bad, and the ugly

In the first week of the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys gave a valiant effort, falling just short of a major upset. In week two, this team faced not only a stiff challenge on the field but also plenty of adversity off of it. Following the 31-29 loss at...
NFL
Yardbarker

LISTEN: Can Cowboys' Offensive Line Prove Itself Again vs. Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys had a lot of question marks in the trenches heading into last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They were without La'el Collins on the offensive line due to a five-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy and DeMarcus Lawrence on the defensive line to a broken foot suffered in practice. The Cowboys temporarily answered those those questions in the big win over the Chargers, but concerns still linger heading into tonight's Monday Night Football showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ocolly.com

Cole's World: Healthy Birmingham benefiting Cowboys offense

Cole Birmingham’s name sat atop Oklahoma State’s depth chart. Heading into the Cowboys’ 2020 season opener against Tulsa, Birmingham was optimistic ahead of his redshirt freshman season. It was derailed by an ankle injury suffered in that game, resulting in him missing the remainder of the regular season, while seeing...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Offensive Lineman Suspended For Unique Reason

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins on Sept. 10 was suspended for five games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. It turns out Collins’ punishment wasn’t a consequence of positive tests, however. According to a report Sunday from ESPN’s...
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Prescott, Cowboys' No. 4 offense face Eagles' 4th-ranked D

PHILADELPHIA (1-1) at DALLAS (1-1) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Cowboys by 3½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 1-1, Cowboys 2-0. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 70-54. LAST MEETING: Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Eagles lost to 49ers 17-11;...
NFL
Pasadena Star-News

Chargers’ offense a work in progress after costly mistakes vs. Cowboys

Chargers coach Brandon Staley hasn’t lost patience with his offense after his team failed to score more than 20 points for the second consecutive game to start the season. He’s focused on the production and potential of a Justin Herbert-led offense with many new pieces. Staley’s excitement in the process showed when he referred to Herbert as the best player on the field after the Chargers’ 20-17 setback against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

The argument for the Cowboys to give Tony Pollard more offensive touches

When Tony Pollard was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the belief was that he could provide a change of pace counterpunch to star Ezekiel Elliott out of the backfield. The results, however, were a mixed bag throughout his first two seasons. In 33 career games,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Offense and defense absolutely own Philly at home

The Dallas Cowboys came out on Monday Night Football and proceeded to handle their business and other than a few snafus on the Cowboys’ behalf, they might’ve shut the Philadelphia Eagles out when it mattered the most, meaning anything outside of garbage production when the results were already determined. Speaking...
NFL
105.3 The Fan

Cowboys offense preview vs Eagles; Prepare for more Zeke + Pollard

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - After watching All-22 of the Eagles defense I'll tell you how the Cowboys need to attack Philly to come out of here with a W. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are always going to do well but this smells like another game for some run-the-ball opportunities with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy