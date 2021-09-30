Yes, The Cowboys’ Offense Really Is That Good

Is Dak Playing The Best Football Of His Career? - David Helman, Dallascowboys.com. The Cowboys’ signal-caller has been lights out to start this season. Again, it’s wild to think that the score could have been even more lopsided than it was. Prescott was obviously referring to Fletcher Cox’s end zone recovery of his sack-fumble in the first quarter, briefly tying the game at 7-7. There was also the matter of Prescott’s goal line quarterback sneak on fourth down, which he – not surprisingly – thought he converted, despite replay officials disagreeing.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO