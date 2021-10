Tonight on The Masked Singer season 4 premiere, we saw something that the Fox show does not typically do: A huge cliffhanger!. At the tail end of tonight’s episode and after Dwight Howard was revealed as the Octopus, we also learned that none other than Mother Nature would be revealed! However, the show elected to not give us an answer tonight, forcing us to wait instead until tomorrow to learn the truth. It’s a frustrating spot to be in, even if the judges gave a few guesses and there were some clues during the package. One of the most powerful things about Mother Nature is that she discussed never being a mother herself and the time that it took for her to come to terms with that.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO