CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to provide this shareholder update. Recently, the Company has withdrawn its Regulation A (Reg A) filing with the SEC. Regulation A is an exemption from registration from public offerings that essentially allows a qualified issuer to sell unrestricted stock to investors at a discount to current market value.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

XS Financial to Participate at Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that management will be holding 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, October 6th and Thursday, October 7th. If you have any questions or would like to set a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 602-889-9700 or email 1x1@lythampartners.com.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Company receives shareholder support to transition toward its nanotechnology and health sciences focus. Retains CORE IR for investor relations, public relations, U.S. listing advisory and capital markets advisory. GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF) gives notice of accelerated expiry to the holders of 760,848 common share purchase warrants ('2021 Warrants') of the Company, which were issued pursuant to a private placement completed on April 8, 2021 and 1,419,753 warrants (the '2020 Warrants') of the Company which were issued pursuant to a private placement completed on July 6, 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Cyduct Diagnostics Inc#Company#Yale University
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Current

NPR budgets for improved financial outlook in new fiscal year

NPR’s board of directors approved a budget Sept. 14 that anticipates breaking even in the upcoming fiscal year following two years of deficits. The budget allots for $292.8 million in revenue, which would be an all-time high for NPR, and expenses of $279.1 million, CFO Deborah Cowan told the board’s finance committee Sept. 9.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Amplitude Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “The acceleration of the digital world has put digital products at the center of business. Digital products are driving how businesses operate, go to market and generate revenue”. “The acceleration of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of August 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 51.9%. These results represent a 24.8% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 50.7% increase in revenue when compared to August 2019. Overall August proved to be a great month as the retail side of the business, Oasis Cannabis was open for only 29 out of the month's 31 days. The closure was to reward the hardworking staff with a staff appreciation day and workshops for career advancement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cielo Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Annual Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') announces the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the 'Financial Statements'), related management discussion and analysis (the 'MD&A') and officer certificates (the 'Certificates', together with the Financial Statements and the MD&A, collectively the 'Annual Documents') on www.sedar.com as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. All currency in this press release is denoted in Canadian dollars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Peer-Reviewed Paper Explains Unprecedented Performance of BioLargo's AOS Water Treatment Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced the publication of an important peer-reviewed article confirming that its innovative water treatment technology, the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), generates highly energetic iodine molecules. The article establishes the foundational scientific principles about why the AOS is a powerful, efficient, and novel water treatment technology.
WESTMINSTER, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of Credit - Launches Next Phase of Acquisition Growth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / NADG NNN REIT, a private real estate investment trust, announced that it has successfully closed on a $202.5 million revolving credit facility. CIBC Bank USA served as Administrative Agent for the closing, which included a syndicate of 6 other banks. The proceeds from the credit facility will be used primarily to fund future acquisitions.
REAL ESTATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit

CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International Audience. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Bitumen Industry Summit in London, UK on October 6th at 12:20 PM BT, 7:20 AM EST.
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Additional Progress Toward A U.S.-Based Clinical Trial.

Company has made progress with a major medical center in the Northeast and identified a path forward for this pharmaceutical. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) (www.globestarthera.com), headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development, and treatments for disease. With a mission to 'help people begin their journeys to health,' GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cannabis Global Launches Research Program for Psychedelics Infusions for Foods and Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has launched a new research initiative to develop methods to infuse food and beverage with psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin, psilocin, baeocystin, norbaeocystin, aeruginascin, among others, found in many species of mushrooms. A major component of the program will be the development of new ways to infuse both the psychedelic compounds and fungi components into products to both improve bioavailability and to mask the bitter tastes of the fungus and its components.
PHARMACEUTICALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cyber Apps (CYAP) starts BETA Testing of Friendly and Fast Delivery System, obtains default judgment against East Capital Investments Corp.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ('Cyber Apps' or the 'Company') (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, announces that it is commencing BETA Testing of its Friendly and Fast Delivery App in Ahmedabad, India. Cyber Apps has now obtained a default Judgement against East Capital Investments Corp.
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

MLG Capital Private Fund V on Pace to Close Ahead of Schedule; Nearly Half Raised in Nine Months

MLG also surpasses $1 billion in historically invested equity since inception. BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MLG Capital today announced that it has raised more than $140 million in equity for its latest diversified Private Real Estate Fund, MLG Private Fund V, nearing one-half of the $300 million equity raise goal for the fund. Private Fund V opened to investors in January 2021 and allows investors to contribute through July of 2023, or upon reaching its equity raise goal, whichever is first. The fund launched on the heels of MLG's most successful fundraise to-date, Private Fund IV, which raised $250 million and closed to new investors five months ahead of schedule.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy