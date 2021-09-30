CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Ethereum Staking Makes its First Social Impact with Launchnodes and Save the Children

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Launchnodes, the leading non-custodial services provider on AWS, has announced its first donation to Save the Children, the world's largest child rights organization. The move is in line with Launchnodes' ideology of making Ethereum staking socially beneficial and as per the company's CEO, Jaydeep Korde, is set to only grow further. Ethereum staking lets companies and individuals lock their ETH cryptocurrency holdings in order to ensure network decentralization, which in turn rewards stakers with monthly interest on the staked amount. This is then used by Launchnodes to make donations and help other charities fund their operations through ETH staking.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launches Support for Ethereum Competitor Across All of Its Platforms

US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is expanding support for a prominent Ethereum rival across all of its platforms. The digital asset exchange’s customers can now trade, send, receive and store AVAX, the native token for the smart contract platform Avalanche, on Coinbase.com and in the Coinbase Android and iOS apps. Coinbase Pro listed the asset earlier this week.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Staking on Ethereum 2.0, explained

The increased use of Ethereum 1.0 has made it difficult for the network to scale due to increased gas fees and slower transaction times. Crypto developers have adopted the Ethereum (ETH) 1.0 blockchain for its decentralized applications with offerings, including lending, borrowing, pooling and trading as a service. Unfortunately, increased adoption has become a double-edged sword, resulting in high network congestion, increasing gas fees and slow transaction times. To tackle these concerns, Ethereum 2.0 was proposed.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

First Bitcoin and Ethereum Combo ETF Launches in Canada

Canada-based Evolve Funds Group Inc. launched a new fund that holds both bitcoin and ethereum on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF (ETC) will hold the two cryptos weighted by their market caps, about 67% bitcoin and 33% ethereum. Evolve will rebalance the fund monthly. Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Uniza Group launches a novel solution for the management of Vitiligo

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad-based young pharma company,Company has launched a lotion - Vitellus, a unique combination of Greyverse, Melitane GL 200EUK-134 in tie-up with a Canadian Company -Vitellus is a novel combination of Greyverse, Melitane, GL 200EUK-134 which is an advanced new age solution for management of Vitiligo. Vitellus lotion is a 3 in 1 solution and helps in growth of melamine and works on skin pigmentation, hair follicle pigmentation and also as a super antioxidant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save The Children#Node#Real Economy#Charity#Ethereum Staking Makes#First Social Impact#Aws#Eth
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hop-on's Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar Creator Economy Showcasing a Commercially Viable Decentralized Social Media Platform

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) held their latest shareholder meeting Thursday the 30th of September, presenting the Company's Digitalage social media platform to the largest live attendance to-date. Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated: 'I am beyond proud of our teams around...
INTERNET
decrypt.co

New Desktop App Makes It Easier to Mine Ethereum

At any one time, there are millions of machines mining Ethereum, contributing to network security and validating transactions in exchange for the chance to earn some ETH. But to make mining profitable, most people need expensive hardware with lots of computing power. Golem Network, an Ethereum-based platform for sharing unused...
SOFTWARE
Wharton

How the Pandemic Accelerated the Social Impact Movement

Wharton’s Katherine Klein talks with B Lab co-founder Bart Houlahan about the soaring interest in companies seeking 'Certified B Corporation' status and what that means for the social impact movement. Bart Houlahan worried about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect B Lab, a nonprofit he co-founded to certify socially responsible...
ADVOCACY
bitcoinist.com

Value Of ETH Staked Ahead Of Ethereum 2.0 Jumps 25% In One Month

Ethereum 2.0 is still far on the horizon. Scheduled to occur in 2022, the project has experienced numerous delays that have pushed back its release date further. This has although not been a deterrent for investors in Ethereum to invest their coins on the network. The amount of staked coins on the network has been on a steady rise, especially in 2021. Accelerated by the mostly green trends that the market has enjoyed this year.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Charities
ambcrypto.com

Crypto-related stocks in Hong Kong impacted, but more HODLers for Bitcoin, Ethereum

China declaring all crypto transactions illegal sent shockwaves through Asia’s fintech market. It adversely impacted Hong Kong as well; not just crypto exchanges, but firms and stocks related to crypto were also feeling the bite. FUD impacts crypto related companies. On 27 September, Huobi Tech – an affiliate of the...
MARKETS
prweek.com

When altruism meets pragmatism, social impact ignites

Increasingly, companies and brands are finding that in the minds of their customers, employees, communities and investors, simply “doing good” is no longer good enough. Stakeholders want and expect the organizations they work for and do business with to take a stand on what matters, and to flex their corporate muscles to drive change.
ADVOCACY
cryptoslate.com

TikTok uses Ethereum layer-2 solution to drop its first NFTs collection

TikTok teams up with Immutable X to bring its users NFTs. Rapper Lil Nas X will be the first creator to launch his collection this month. Growth at TikTok has been going from strength to strength, even despite claims of the app being Chinese spyware and a whole host of other controversies. However, Immutable X is a relative unknown in the world of cryptocurrency.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
sgbonline.com

REI Appoints Chief Diversity And Social Impact Officer

REI Co-op announced that Wilma Wallace has been promoted to chief diversity and social impact officer, effective immediately. Wallace has served as the retailer’s general counsel and corporate secretary since 2017. Outside of REI, Wallace serves on nonprofit boards for organizations focused on equity and human rights, including Camber Outdoors and Landesa.
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy