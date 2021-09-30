CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

BUZZ Listener Plays “Dumber Than The Show Trivia” (VIDEO)

By Dagwood
1029thebuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Buzz listener Kathleen took on Hot Wings on an $100 round of the game. Watch the clip below to find out if the pot increases, or if it resets to $100!

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

'Morning Show' Stars Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman Play Cast Trivia

The Morning Show might not be what we in the biz call "feel good television," but you'd never know that watching Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman hang out. The stars of the Apple TV+ drama—you'll know them as Chip and Mia, respectively—played a round of Marie Claire's "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" and proved that while things often get tense in their "newsroom" they keep it very fun off-camera.
TV & VIDEOS
WUHF

Weekend Buzz: Devious Licks & Bills trivia

What would you do if you found out your child stole or vandalized something from school? That's the debate in this week's Weekend Buzz, as the "Devious Licks" challenge gains attention on TikTok. Plus, Scott and Sandy stump Kris with some Buffalo Bills trivia ahead of Sunday's game against the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 209)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Hot Wings#Buzz
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
funcheap.com

Classic Simpsons Trivia Night w/ Themed Food, Drinks (SF)

Hey hey! Wouldn’t you know it, the Everything Ecstatic Classic Simpsons Trivia night is back! And this time, it’s at SF’s very own version of Barney’s Bowl-A-Rama, Mission Bowling Club! And it’s not just a night of trivia, we’ve also got a very special themed Simpsons menu, cocktails (yes, the Flaming Moe shot specials will be back), crazy cool prizes (you bet!), episodes in between rounds and even VIP bowling lanes (The V stands for Very.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
swimswam.com

Analyzing Day 1 of the 2021 ISL Play-In Match (VIDEO BREAKDOWN)

Braden and Barry both give professional insight and numbers into why this is and the other teams' chances of making the play-offs moving into day 2. Current photo via Photo Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
1029thebuzz.com

Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ To Get ‘Pop! Albums’ Figure From Funko

Funko and Walmart have teamed to create a new edition “Metallica” Pop! Albums figure for their Black Album. You can pre-order it now at Walmart.com. It is expected to ship in December. Funko's Pop! Albums line features music albums using the Pop! figure. The box is oversized and contains a...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Kenny Chesney plays surprise Key West show for SXM & Pandora listeners

The 100 minute show took place at Key West Theater. When Kenny Chesney walked onstage at the intimate Key West Theater in the historic town where Florida ends, it had been 29 months since the eight-time Entertainer of the Year played a show for No Shoes Nation. With two guitarists and a keyboard player, the quiet songwriter/superstar settled in a chair with an acoustic guitar and absorbed the power of the moment.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

AC/DC Drops Third Video From ‘Power Up’

AC/DC has just issued “Through The Mists Of Time,” their latest video from last year's chart-topping Power Up collection. The new clip, which was directed by Najeeb Tarazi, marks the third video from the album, following “Realize” and “Witch's Spell.”. Blabbermouth reported, “The clip is a rock and roll museum...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Us Weekly

Date Night! Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Making it official! Nearly three months after Adele was first spotted with NBA agent Rich Paul, the pair have showcased their relationship on Instagram. The British crooner, 33, shared a trio of glam photos on Sunday, September 19, via the social media site. After two solo snaps in her black-and-white, off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli dress, she cozied up to the basketball agent, 39, in a third.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Launched a Nike Core and Lower Body Program, So Get Ready to Pop a Squat

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
WORKOUTS
1029thebuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly Get’s Booed-Punches Fan At Louder Than Life (VIDEO)

Machine Gun Kelly might name his next record Chuckin’ Knucks after his latest foray into the world of fisticuffs. Just weeks removed from a supposed dust-up with Connor McGregor on the red carpet of The VMA’s, MGK threw hands at a fan during his set at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky:
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy