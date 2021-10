Press Release: Triall launches its main utility token TRL on Uniswap following a successful token pre-sale that raised more than 2 million USD. AMSTERDAM, Sept 28, 2021 – Blockchain startup Triall launched its main utility token TRL in an initial DEX offering (IDO) on Uniswap at 13:00 UTC today, after raising more than 2 million USD in its token pre-sale campaign. The company introduces a tokenized ecosystem that helps secure and streamline the development of new vaccines and medicines during clinical trials. As part of its launch, Triall also introduces a staking program powered by DeFi company Ferrum Network, enabling APRs of up to 250% to reward early adopters of TRL.

