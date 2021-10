TOWN OF OASIS, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed early Thursday morning when a minivan collided with a potato truck on a county road in the Township of Oasis. According to the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office, the vehicles collided around 2:30 a.m. on Co. Road P, near the Co. Road J intersection. Investigators did not release any details about what led to the collision.