Whitmer names new budget director, department leader

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named a new state budget director and a new leader of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Christopher Harkins, director of the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency, will succeed budget director Dave Massaron — whose departure was previously announced.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor Christopher Harkins, state budget director

“It is an honor to serve my State in this capacity and I want to thank Governor Whitmer for the opportunity,” said Christopher Harkins. “Budgets are the embodiment of the priorities of our citizenry, and I look forward to putting my state budget experience to work to once again find common ground with the legislature as we create another strong budget for next year.”

Massaron stayed on to finish the new budget, which the governor signed Wednesday. Harkins worked in the budget office previously and was a policy and budget advisor for legislative Republicans for nearly a decade.

Whitmer appointed Julia Dale, who works in the state attorney general’s office, as director of the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor Julia Dale, director of Michigan's Department of Technology, Management, and Budget

“The ability to serve the people of Michigan under Governor Whitmer is a tremendous honor,” said Julia Dale. “I look forward to building on the Department’s exceptional customer service to Michigan residents, state employees, and businesses.”

