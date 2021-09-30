Dallas Police Seek Armed Man Who Robbed Jack In The Box Drive-Thru

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Jack in the Box located in Dallas.

It happened on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on a worker in the drive-thru lane. The restaurant is at 1301 N Hampton Road.

Please contact Detective J. Lumbley, #10455 at 214-671-3666, Jon.lumbley1@dallascityhall.com or if you would like to remain anonymous please call 214.373.8477. Please refer to case number 171636-2021.