CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Seek Armed Man Who Robbed Jack In The Box Drive-Thru

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgXHW_0cCvgwpE00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Jack in the Box located in Dallas.

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

It happened on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. The suspect pulled a gun on a worker in the drive-thru lane. The restaurant is at 1301 N Hampton Road.

Please contact Detective J. Lumbley, #10455 at 214-671-3666, Jon.lumbley1@dallascityhall.com or if you would like to remain anonymous please call 214.373.8477. Please refer to case number 171636-2021.

Call Dallas police if you recognize this car. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

3 Dallas Firefighters Hospitalized After Apartment Blast Upgraded From ‘Critical’ To ‘Serious’ Condition

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas firefighters are on the long road to recovery after being critically injured in the explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Southern Dallas last week. According to DFR Medical Director, Dr. Marshal Isaacs, each of them have been upgraded from critical but stable to serious condition. “All three continue to make progress with their respective injuries, and the department continues to provide support services to each member, and their families, as they navigate the road ahead,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in an email Monday evening, Oct. 4. “They are appreciative of all the support everyone has shown in and out of the department.” Their names have not been made public. It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) More than 300 people have been displaced.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Outside Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot outside a Dallas apartment complex Friday evening, police say. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Oct. 1, police responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Trevon Joseph Quick lying on the ground of the complex’s parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Quick to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motive surrounding the murder is unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

27-Year-Old Man Found Shot Dead Inside Far North Dallas Home, Police Say

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 27-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Far North Dallas residence Saturday morning, police said. At approximately 9:19 a.m. Oct. 2, police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found Ladwight Tremell Mitchell shot multiple times inside his residence.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molotov Cocktail Attack On Austin Dems’ HQ

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators in Texas have arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin Wednesday. The attack was caught on surveillance video. Thirty-year-old Ryan Faircloth was booked Friday at the Travis County Jail, where he currently remains. Federal...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Jack In The Box#Dallas Police Department#1301 N Hampton Road
CBS DFW

Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured After LBJ Freeway Shooting In Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on LBJ Freeway in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 2:29 a.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to a crash in the 10800 block of LBJ Freeway. Police said when officers arrived, they found a male had been shot inside the vehicle — causing him to crash. The victim — who has not yet been identified — was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. A short time later, police say a Latin male showed up with gunshot wounds to the hospital. Officers said they determined the individual was with the victim and was transported to the hospital by a passerby. No suspects are in custody at this time and the motive is currently under investigation. Dallas police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.    
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Investigate Murder Of Man Dressed As Woman

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man dressed as a woman found inside a car Thursday night at an apartment complex. Police got the call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Circle near North Collins Street after a resident found someone not moving inside a parked car.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

3 Valets Struck, Killed By Vehicle Fleeing From Texas Police

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing into a ditch Oct. 1. Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said a patrol sergeant saw the vehicle driving in circles in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop it as the driver sped away.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Police: Houston School Employee Shot By Former Student

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An employee at a Houston charter school was wounded after being shot by a former student, police said. It happened this morning at YES Prep Southwest Academy. The 25-year-old suspect surrendered to police shortly after the shooting, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. According to police, the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy