CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $620 million

By Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0t9m_0cCvgtB300

(NEXSTAR) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has now grown to $620 million, with a cash option of $446 million.

Not every ticket was a loser, however. Wednesday’s winning numbers — 02-07-11-17-32, and a Powerball of 11 — resulted in multiple $2 million winners, in Michigan, Ohio and Oklahoma, and several other $1 million winners in California, Florida, Indiana, New York and Wisconsin.

Catfish eaten before being verified can’t qualify for record

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Here are five things more likely to happen:

  1. Being killed by hornets, wasps or bees. The odds are 1 in 59,507.
  2. Becoming president of the United States. Those odds are about 1 in 1 million.
  3. Becoming a movie star. The odds are 1 in 110,501.
  4. Going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury. Those odds are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News.
  5. Having conjoined twins. The odds of birthing conjoined twins are about 1 in 200,000, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, October 2 at 11 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Jordan's

5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Chicago.

Chicago is one of the largest and most vibrant cities in the United States. Unfortunately, Chicago has a very high violent crime rate; violent crimes include murders, abductions, assaults, and more. On the other hand, property crimes include burglary, theft, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Nexstar#Deseret News#Wgn Tv
realtor.com

Nelly’s Run-Down Missouri Mansion Has Finally Sold

The rapper—whose given name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.—bought the formerly grand estate in 2002 for $1,925,000. Although he reportedly purchased it with plans to remodel the property and then flip it, the work was never completed. The remodel appears to have been abandoned long since. However, for someone with the rehab know-how, the asking price may have represented a deal.
MISSOURI STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

You can now get an Ohio driver’s license from home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and InnovateOhio announced today that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will now provide individuals with valid Ohio credentials the ability to order one reprint of their driver license or identification card (ID) online. Previously, customers could only obtain a driver...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Cook County Record

Palatine H.S. teacher was fired for her Facebook posts, not defamation, says school board member, BLM activist

A current Palatine School Board member and one-time Black Lives Matter activist has pushed back on claims he unfairly accused a Palatine High School teacher of racism, leading to her termination, saying she shouldn’t be allowed to sue him, because he claims it was her own Facebook posts that ultimately led the school board to fire her.
PALATINE, IL
Outsider.com

Washington Teen Found Dead in Arizona National Park

National parks across the United States have seen far too many American fatalities this summer, now dipping into the fall. The most recent fatality occurred in one of Arizona’s national parks. The fatality makes headlines after park authorities discovered a woman’s body on Wednesday, September 29th. According to The Herald...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State remains at No. 4, Iowa up to No. 3 in the latest AP poll

Iowa leapfrogged Penn State to take the No. 3 spot after its 51-14 road win over previously unbeaten Maryland. The Hawkeyes have their highest ranking since 2015. Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 at home and remained No. 4. Iowa is gearing up for its biggest home game since the 1980s, Cincinnati has its highest ranking […]
IOWA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hiker claims to spot Brian Laundrie on Appalachian Trail near North Carolina-Tennessee border

(Fox News/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Florida man hiking the Appalachian Trail claims he saw Brian Laundrie driving in a white pickup truck around 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday in Tennessee near the North Carolina border. Dennis Davis, who spoke to a number of news outlets on Saturday including Fox News Digital twice, said it didn’t at first register that the driver may […]
LIFESTYLE
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
508
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy