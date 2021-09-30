Ja’Marr Chase’s impossible productivity has continued in the NFL
Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has miraculously continued his borderline impossible level of productivity from college to the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals made what many felt was a foolish decision to pass on offensive linemen with their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to take former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. After Joe Burrow went down with a bad knee injury last year as a result of horrendous pass protection, the outrage was at least somewhat warranted.nflmocks.com
