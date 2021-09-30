CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja’Marr Chase’s impossible productivity has continued in the NFL

By Sayre Bedinger
FanSided
Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has miraculously continued his borderline impossible level of productivity from college to the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals made what many felt was a foolish decision to pass on offensive linemen with their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to take former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. After Joe Burrow went down with a bad knee injury last year as a result of horrendous pass protection, the outrage was at least somewhat warranted.

The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Wide-Out Ja'Marr Chase Has Record-Setting Start to NFL Career

Ja'Marr Chase might not be favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's off to about as good of a start as anyone could've imagined. The 21-year-old has seven receptions on 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns in two games. He's averaging over 22-yards per catch and set the Bengals record for most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut (101).
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Grade Ja’Marr Chase’s performance vs. Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals faced off with the Chicago Bears in a Week 2 matchup that was quite a roller coaster ride to say the least. It was a quick start for the Bears as former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton led them down the field for a 7-0 lead. That 7-0...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records, Helps Bengals Beat Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Ja'Marr Chase said he was going to break records on draft night. It didn't take long for that declaration to start to come true. The 21-year-old set a Bengals and an NFL record on Sunday when he scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the season. He had a 34-yard touchdown catch and a nine-yard score.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals Week 2 rookie stock report: Ja’Marr Chase ready for more, Jackson Carman on deck?

Frustration and doubt has returned in full force for Cincinnati Bengals fans after a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Now 1-1 on the season, it’s the Bengals’ offense that’s in question. They produced less than 200 yards of offense before a couple of late scores made the game interesting in what should’ve been garbage time. Even with the additional 14 points on the scoreboard, Cincinnati can’t feel good about the product they showed Sunday in Chicago.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase makes history vs. Steelers (UPDATED)

It turns out Ja’Marr Chase joined even more rarefied air by hauling in two touchdowns today in the Cincinnati Bengals’ 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chase is now the youngest player in NFL history to catch four touchdowns in his first three games. The man he surpassed to reach...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers-Bengals matchup preview: Secondary vs. WR Ja’Marr Chase

There’s little doubt that the turning point of last week’s Steelers loss to the Raiders was when Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs for a 61-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. And in the season opener, Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed on one or two receivers free past the defense, near misses on potential big plays that could’ve changed the game.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Ja'Marr Chase A Cautionary Tale Of Preseason Overreaction

Remember when we were all worrying about Ja’Marr Chase and his drop issues in the preseason? Haha, me neither. Seriously though, how great has he looked through three games? He hasn’t only been good, he’s been dominant. Chase has 230 yards and four touchdowns on 11 catches this season. He...
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase already looks the part of a No. 1 wide receiver

On the morning of the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was about 10 hours away from receiving a phone call from the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s when he got a text from quarterback Joe Burrow. “Get your bags packed.”. Since Chase got that text, his focus has been on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase ties NFL touchdown receptions record vs. Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase's rocky preseason is a far distant memory. During the first half of the Bengals' road game against the Steelers, the rookie receiver became the ninth player in league history to catch a touchdown pass in each of his first three games, via Bengals team reporter Maria Contipelli. Chase...
NFL
chatsports.com

Film Room: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Down TD Against Steelers CB James Pierre

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense gave up a long touchdown pass to the Cincinnati Bengals right before halftime during Sunday’s loss at Heinz Field and that play wound up being a huge turning point in that contest. On that touchdown pass play, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow connected with rookie wide receiver...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ja’Marr Chase’s second touchdown gives Bengals 24-7 lead

The Bengals are putting it on the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase‘s second touchdown has given Cincinnati a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter. Chase got loose in the back of the end zone, catching a 9-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give his club a 17-point advantage.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase makes massive move up Rookie of the Year odds

With the rookie quarterbacks struggling three weeks into the 2021 season, it makes perfect sense that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase now has the second-best odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +450, per WynnBET. The only rookie ahead of him at this point is Mac Jones...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Trags Takes: Ja’Marr Chase Hauls In 2 TDs As Bengals Handle Steelers, 24-10

PITTSBURGH — Ja’Marr Chase had a pair of touchdown catches, including a sensational fingertip grab at the end of the first half, and linebacker Logan Wilson picked off a pair of passes as the Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-10, their first triumph at Heinz Field since the 2015 team started 8-0. The Bengals improve to 2-1, winning on the road for just the second time in 18 tries in the Zac Taylor era. They are tied with the Ravens and Browns, both of whom also won Sunday. The Steelers are all alone in the basement at 1-2 to start the season, with both losses coming at Heinz Field.
NFL
On3.com

Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase was always going to show up on Sundays

The electric Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase connection has carried over from LSU to the Cincinnati Bengals. During each the Bengals’ first three games of the 2021 season, Chase caught a touchdown pass. Chase had another productive day in Thursday night’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the win, Chase caught six passes for 77 yards.
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase named NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named Thursday morning as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month. The Bengals' Twitter account retweeted statistics about the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from @NFLResearch on Sunday with the comment, "Pretty good for a guy who 'can't catch the ball.'"
NFL
