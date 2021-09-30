Ja’Marr Chase’s impossible productivity has continued in the NFL

PITTSBURGH — Ja’Marr Chase had a pair of touchdown catches, including a sensational fingertip grab at the end of the first half, and linebacker Logan Wilson picked off a pair of passes as the Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-10, their first triumph at Heinz Field since the 2015 team started 8-0. The Bengals improve to 2-1, winning on the road for just the second time in 18 tries in the Zac Taylor era. They are tied with the Ravens and Browns, both of whom also won Sunday. The Steelers are all alone in the basement at 1-2 to start the season, with both losses coming at Heinz Field.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO