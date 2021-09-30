Unlimited Tomorrow Delivers Personalized Prosthetic Arms
Easton LaChappelle was 14 years old when he decided to build a fully functional hand. Growing up in the tiny mountain town of Mancos, Colo., LaChappelle had only 23 people in his eighth-grade class. Bored, curious, and fascinated with robotics, he quickly surpassed the limits of what his school could teach him. “I started holing up in my bedroom, surfing the Internet, and teaching myself everything I needed to know about robotics,” LaChappelle said.www.sme.org
