Six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy to retire as an Eagle on Sunday

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
 4 days ago
(WHTM) — Harrisburg native LeSean McCoy is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons in the league. The running back will sign a one-day contract with Philadelphia to retire as an Eagles player on Sunday.

The Eagles host the Chiefs on Sunday, October 3.

The 32-year-old has 11,102 career rushing yards and 73 touchdowns, plus 3,898 yards on 518 receptions with 16 receiving touchdowns in 12 seasons. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl Champion.

NFL Career

His NFL career is storied, the running back was drafted in the second round by his hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Growing up outside of Harrisburg, McCoy says the Birds took a chance on him and he’ll always be a Philadelphia Eagle.

His place in the history books in Philly is fairly cemented. He’s the all-time leading rusher in franchise history.

Philadelphia Eagles

In six seasons, he compiled 6.792 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has the Eagles record over Wilbert Montgomery (6,538 yards), Brian Westbrook (5,995 yards) and Steve Van Buren (5,860 yards). Montgomery, Westbrook and Van Buren hit their marks in eight seasons, McCoy did so in just six.

In 2013, McCoy led the league in rushing yards with 1,607 on 314 attempts. He also chipped in 9 touchdowns that season.

Buffalo Bills

He played for the Eagles through the 2014-15 season, until Philadelphia traded McCoy to the Bills for LB Kiko Alonso.

His best season in Buffalo came in 2016, where he rushed for 1,267 yards on 234 attempts with 13 touchdowns. It is also his best season since leaving the Eagles.

Shady made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the Bills, and helped the team make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.

Kansas City Chiefs

He played four seasons with the Bills before the team released him in final roster cuts on August 31, 2019. That same day, former Eagles coach Andy Reid signed McCoy to a one-year, $3 million contract to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

That season, Shady and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. He was used off and on throughout the season as a change-of-pace back. He was inactive for much of the postseason, only playing in one snap in the Divisional round against the Houston Texans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In August of 2020, McCoy signed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining a star-studded roster headlined by quarterback Tom Brady/

McCoy played a veteran role in the running back room, stacked with talent from Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. In 2020, he has 10 carries for 31 yards and 15 receptions for 101 yards in ten games. At the end of the season, McCoy had his second Super Bowl ring, this time against his former team: the Chiefs.

McCoy joins a small list of players who have won back-to-back titles with different teams.

Growing Up in Harrisburg

Shady was born and raised in Harrisburg. He decided to attend Bishop McDevitt for high school, following in the footsteps of fellow Harrisburg-native running back Ricky Watters.

At McDevitt, Shady turned into a superstar, but it wasn’t a time without trials.

He started gaining national attention during his sophomore season when he rushed for 406 yards in a single game. By his junior season, he compiled 2.828 yards and 35 touchdowns. That year he was named AAAA player of the year.

McCoy committed to Miami to play football, but academic issues and a broken ankle at the beginning of his senior season cut that commitment short.

Instead, McCoy would attend a prep school after Bishop McDevitt before playing for the Pitt Panthers.

By 2009, McCoy would be drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles. By 2021, he would have multiple Pro Bowls, All-Pros and two Super Bowl titles.

