Two years in the making: Wurstfest prepares for 60th festival after completing new facility
The Wurstfest Association is preparing for the 60th annual Wurstfest celebration nearly two years after a fire broke out in the Marktplatz building on the festival grounds. Beginning in the 1960s, Wurstfest has brought visitors from around the country to Central Texas each November to celebrate the German heritage of New Braunfels through food, live music and more, according to the Wurstfest Association.communityimpact.com
