Wayne County, PA

Man stopped by TSA with loaded handgun at airport security checkpoint

By Editorials
 4 days ago
AVOCA — The Transportation Security Administration officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport prevented a Wayne County man from bringing a loaded .45 caliber handgun and two loaded magazines with 13 bullets each onto a flight Wednesday.

TSA officers spotted the loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag. There was one bullet in the chamber.

The man, a resident of Lake Ariel, told officials that the reason he had his gun was because he is accustomed to carrying around a loaded gun and he forgot to remove it from his bag before he headed to the airport.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun on the checkpoint X-ray monitor, the police were alerted and confiscated the gun.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

TSA reserves the right to issue a $3,000 to $13,910 civil penalty to travelers who have loaded guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

