Smart Manufacturing Predictions from Inside the AeroDef Boardroom
Smart manufacturing is transforming A&D manufacturing as more companies adopt automation, artificial intelligence and robotics. Some manufacturers are also focusing on eliminating so-called islands of automation and integrating the technology across entire processes. But even as manufacturers adopt the newest digital technology, many remain focused on developing new materials, and rightly so. Composite materials and materials used in hypersonics remain critical. Also important: ensuring a robust talent pipeline and/or deploying technologies that can mitigate the challenge of worker shortages.www.sme.org
