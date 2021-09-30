CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Manufacturing Predictions from Inside the AeroDef Boardroom

By Karen Haywood Queen
sme.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart manufacturing is transforming A&D manufacturing as more companies adopt automation, artificial intelligence and robotics. Some manufacturers are also focusing on eliminating so-called islands of automation and integrating the technology across entire processes. But even as manufacturers adopt the newest digital technology, many remain focused on developing new materials, and rightly so. Composite materials and materials used in hypersonics remain critical. Also important: ensuring a robust talent pipeline and/or deploying technologies that can mitigate the challenge of worker shortages.

sme.org

Traceability tech proving its value

In the early stages of a project with the U.S. Navy and Boeing, blockchain is reducing costly paperwork by 40 percent and cutting scrap waste by 15 percent, SIMBA Chain CEO Joel Neidig said. The Navy was looking for immediate traceability of individual plane components and automation of the ordering process and blockchain delivered.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sme.org

The Industry Needs Structured Training

Big things are happening in the U. S. Space program. The expert personnel who engineer and manufacture the equipment and technologies for the A&D industry are fewer in number now than prior to the end of the shuttle program. Engineering the current and future missions requires its own expertise, difficult to transfer from other industries. To support the growth of this industry requires more professionals—fast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sme.org

ABB Robotics Showed Off Welding at FABTECH

ABB Robotics had a lot of nifty technology to showcase at FABTECH 2021 this year, held at the McCormick Place in Chicago from Sept 13 through 16, 2021. Two in particular, showing welding, were interesting. ArcPack U2 Welding Cell w/ Scalable Robotics Programming Platform. The ArcPack U2, the newest member...
ENGINEERING
sme.org

Developing a Multi-Tier Technology Workforce

Product engineering needs to know what is producible. Process engineering needs to know process performance and capacity. Process operators need know the processes they supervise and how to recognize and react to important variations. There is a long tradition of apprenticeships at all levels of manufacturing and engineering in support...
JOBS
sme.org

NextFlex helps to build flexible electronics infrastructure, workforce

For Malcolm Thompson, leading a consortium is a lot like being a matchmaker. He is discreet and has a wide network. He also strives to understand his members’ goals and gain their trust. “They come to me and say, ‘We need help on some things,’ which can reveal a weakness,” said Thompson, executive director of NextFlex, a consortium in the flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) industry. “And we keep it completely to ourselves.”
TECHNOLOGY
sme.org

Experts knock down AI barriers

Why don’t more manufacturers in the United States use smart manufacturing technologies like AI and machine learning to reduce waste, achieve predictive maintenance and enhance their automation systems?. That question was the focus of “The Role of AI in Manufacturing,” a roundtable sponsored by CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute. Panelists...
ENGINEERING
sme.org

ARCH Cutting Tools Corp. acquires CONTOUR360

Bloomfield Hills, Mich.—ARCH Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company, has announced the acquisition of CONTOUR360 of Cornish, Maine. CONTOUR360’s reputation for supplying high-quality engineered solid round cutting tools was the foremost consideration for developing the relationship, ARCH said. As a leader in the industry, delivering custom tools to customers in the aerospace, medical, automotive, defense and industrial manufacturing markets, CONTOUR360’s relentless dedication to customer relationships will blend seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture, ARCH added.
BUSINESS
sme.org

Unlimited Tomorrow Delivers Personalized Prosthetic Arms

Easton LaChappelle was 14 years old when he decided to build a fully functional hand. Growing up in the tiny mountain town of Mancos, Colo., LaChappelle had only 23 people in his eighth-grade class. Bored, curious, and fascinated with robotics, he quickly surpassed the limits of what his school could teach him. “I started holing up in my bedroom, surfing the Internet, and teaching myself everything I needed to know about robotics,” LaChappelle said.
ENGINEERING
sme.org

LIMS Edge Device Expedites Entry into Industry 4.0 Production, Competitiveness

Terms such as smart factory, Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) have become inescapable buzzwords, invoked by every developer of manufacturing-related equipment and software. Many discussions of smart factories begin with prognosticators sharing visions of how the global manufacturing industry will be transformed. These descriptions often lump in...
COMPUTERS
sme.org

Complex Programming Drives Machining Automation

Manufacturing Engineering: What are some of the biggest trends affecting CAM users?. Chuck Mathews: The biggest challenge our customers face is the limited availability of qualified personnel to fill engineering and shop-floor positions. Lack of qualified personnel has led to a demand for innovations in CAM that drive knowledge capture in programming, the simplification of machine setups and the automation of shop floor operations. We see an accelerating trend of shops using more complex CNC machines, particularly those that offer higher levels of automation. We see leading shops employing more horizontal machining centers with multi-part workholding, mill-turn machines with multiple spindles and turrets, and Swiss-style CNC machines. These trends place greater demands on CAM programmers who, in turn, ask more from their CAM suppliers. We are addressing these challenges through our ongoing collaboration with machine-tool manufacturers. In cooperation with these OEMs, we build Digital Machine Packages that provide postprocessors with digital twins tuned to drive the advanced features of these CNC machines, assuring that our customers obtain the high-quality, edit-free G-code programs needed to take full advantage of their machine’s capability.
COMPUTERS
securitymagazine.com

Using smart cameras to improve security within manufacturing and logistics

Over the past few years, we’ve seen new challenges arise for manufacturing organizations, as well as security and safety concerns along the supply chain, as demand for produced goods sees massive increases. This was only heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, as online purchasing trends put intense strain on both manufacturers and suppliers.
ELECTRONICS
case.edu

Cleveland selected for Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center

Department of Energy-funded center to help small- and medium-sized companies adopt advanced manufacturing technologies. A federal institute for smart manufacturing has selected the Institute for Smart, Secure and Connected Systems (ISSACS) at Case Western Reserve University to lead a Smart Manufacturing Innovation Center (SMIC) in Cleveland. The Cleveland SMIC will...
CLEVELAND, OH
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SCN Summit | Smart Manufacturing

As digitalization becomes more commonplace, so too does the need to produce products smarter and more efficiently. Find out how the likes of 3D printing, factory floor optimization, digital twins and other technology-driven approaches are helping companies achieve an Industry 4.0 footprint.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Automotive Seats Market

"Automotive Seats Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2025)," is the new report published by Persistence Market Research for the estimated period of 8-years. With a CAGR of 3.7%, this market is expected to witness steady growth throughout the forecasted period. Slowdown in the global automotive production and increasing use of public transport to cut down the transportation cost are significant reasons behind the slow growth of the global market for automotive seats. Global sales of automotive seats is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.34 Bn in 2017 and is projected to increase and to be valued at US$ 74.19 Bn by 2025.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Smart Manufacturing: Why Lamborghini, Adidas & Amazon are Adopting It

Global IoT in manufacturing market size is expected to grow from USD 33.2 billion in 2020 to USD 53.8 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.1% in the given period. Smart manufacturing is an amalgamation of various technologies such as Big data, big data, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics. The challenges in the manufacturing industry include scarcity/diminishing skilled labor and their retention rate. Lack of skilled labor can result in 2.1 billion unfilled jobs by 2030.
ECONOMY
sme.org

Discovering the Keys to U.S. Manufacturing Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic clearly proved challenging to the manufacturing industry in myriad ways. As shutdowns began clamping down on all activities in March 2020, issues with supply chains, automation, worker safety and productivity with more personnel working remotely leapt to the fore. Now, as nations and industries begin to navigate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sme.org

Flexible electronics firm wrings fitness, physical information out of perspiration

A 2016 research paper about a de facto “lab on your skin” to collect and analyze sweat in a wearable patch got lots of attention and led to a new startup. The paper, “A soft, wearable microfluidic device for the capture, storage, and colorimetric sensing of sweat,” which was published in Science Translational Medicine, had 22 authors. One of them, Roozbeh Ghaffari, became co-founder and CEO of the company, Epicore Biosystems Inc.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Global Size, Share, Key Country Analysis, Growth Factors, Competitive Review, And Regional Forecast To 2027

The latest Smart Manufacturing Platform market research report provides insightful and detailed information about market share, trends in growth, turnover and manufacturing. In this report, the demand and supply, growth, import-export scenarios and technological progress are quickly bringing about a shift in the market development. The report analyses all factors influencing industry growth during and after the Covid-19 situation in a thorough way. It also includes development plans of the leading players providing revenue and CAGR status to enhance growth and economy.
MARKETS
sme.org

Manufacturing Continues to Hum in September

Manufacturing remained operating at strong levels in September while coping with significant challenges, the Institute for Supply Management said today. The Tempe, Ariz.-based group’s manufacturing index, known as the PMI, reached 61.1 percent last month, up from 59.9 percent in August. A PMI above 50 percent indicates economic expansion. Below 50 percent shows contraction.
TEMPE, AZ

