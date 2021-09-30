CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans warming up to vaccine

By BAILEY ALDRIDGE, MCCLATCHY WASHINGTON BUREAU
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Americans opposed to getting a COVID-19 vaccine reached a new low this month, a poll found. The Gallup poll, conducted Sept. 13-19, found fewer respondents than ever said they don’t plan to get a coronavirus vaccine while more than ever said they are already vaccinated or plan to be. The findings, released Wednesday, come as concerns about contracting the virus have risen as the highly contagious delta variant sparks outbreaks and weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer vaccine its full approval.

