Elsie Corass owns Elsie’s Egg Rolls, a Filipino restaurant in Hutto that opened in 2014 as a food truck and earlier this year moved into a brick-and-mortar location. On Aug. 24, Corass said she closed her restaurant’s dining room after six of her 20 employees quit or had to take time off due to personal matters. The restaurant is again staffed sufficiently, but for a few weeks she said she was not able to hire enough people to keep both the kitchen and the dining room staffed.

HUTTO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO