ARCH Cutting Tools Corp. acquires CONTOUR360
Bloomfield Hills, Mich.—ARCH Cutting Tools Corp., an ARCH Global Precision Company, has announced the acquisition of CONTOUR360 of Cornish, Maine. CONTOUR360’s reputation for supplying high-quality engineered solid round cutting tools was the foremost consideration for developing the relationship, ARCH said. As a leader in the industry, delivering custom tools to customers in the aerospace, medical, automotive, defense and industrial manufacturing markets, CONTOUR360’s relentless dedication to customer relationships will blend seamlessly with the ARCH Cutting Tools culture, ARCH added.www.sme.org
