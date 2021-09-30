CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘tank is empty’ for public health officials

By LAURA OLSON, KANSAS REFLECTOR
Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local public health departments that were already struggling with too few workers and too little money have been pushed to the brink — and for some, beyond the brink. “My staff is burnt out, overworked and underpaid,” Mysheika Roberts, health...

Cleveland.com

After controversial anti-vaxx bill, Ohio House GOP unveils coronavirus vaccine bill that allows employer, school mandates but also exemptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An Ohio House bill introduced - and advanced - Tuesday afternoon would allow schools and employers to mandate vaccines, but would allow exemptions for people who have already had the virus, have medical conditions that would make vaccination hazardous, or have religious objections to vaccination. House Bill...
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
nbc15.com

Dane County public health officials highlight early COVID-19 trends in schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one month since area students returned to their classrooms, Dane County public health officials are tracking changes in the level of infection among children. According to Public Health Madison Dane County, about 257 Dane County residents reportedly attended school while infected with COVID-19 or attended...
DANE COUNTY, WI
foxbangor.com

Public weighs in on county health profile

BANGOR — A public forum was held Thursday to discuss the public health profile of Penobscot County. During the virtual forum, local health officials were able to receive and collect input from the community about the region’s public health and healthcare organizations. The Maine Shared Community Health Needs Assessment, which...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Effingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 21,787 New Cases Of Coronavirus Disease Over Past Week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 21,787 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, September 17, 2021. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63%% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#U S House
Brown Daily Herald

School of Public Health reaccredited

The School of Public Health was reaccredited by the Council on Education for Public Health as of Aug. 26 for the maximum award of seven years. CEPH is the independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools of public health. This national reaccreditation shows that the SPH “meets very rigorous standards and has been evaluated through a rigorous peer process,” said Jill Kern, the SPH director for accreditation and assessment. “It’s a mark of distinction.”
EDUCATION
bpr.org

WNC Public Health Official Answers COVID-19 Booster Rollout Questions

Several health departments and vaccine providers across Western North Carolina are rolling out the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to people 65 and older and others now eligible. Buncombe, Henderson, and Haywood Jackson, Madison, and McDowell counties are among those offering the booster shot. Meantime, there are lots of questions about just who is qualified to get the extra dose.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
KX News

North Dakota health officials look to inform public on the dangers of e-cigarettes

With the recent trend of teenagers vaping, some parents have become concerned with how it’s impacted their child’s health. These sweet flavored e-juices may end with nicotine addiction. Tobacco use is North Dakota’s top cause of preventable deaths. Vapes, Juuls, and mods, are all umbrella terms for E-Cigarettes. Burleigh Public Health tobacco prevention specialist, Jordyn […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
elpasoheraldpost.com

Health Officials encourage community to “Prioritize their Mental Health”

In recognition of National Depression Awareness Month, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH), Police Department and other health organizations are joining efforts with NAMI El Paso to bring awareness to mental health at the free NAMIWalks Your Way event. “Current research shows that 3 in 10...
EL PASO, TX
wkar.org

Threats, long hours, 'drive-by heckling': Public health officials in Michigan near breaking point amid backlash over COVID orders

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is used to 18-hour days as she monitors mid-Michigan's COVID-19 case counts, runs vaccine clinics and issues health orders. But even when she’s exhausted, rest doesn’t come easily. “I can't sleep anymore without taking something to help the anxiety and depression that overrides me...
MICHIGAN STATE
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo County officials join city leaders declaring gun violence a “public health crisis”

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners have joined Kalamazoo city leaders, approving a resolution declaring gun violence a “public health crisis”. The plan is for the County to work with the city and any others who want to help, to take on the underlying issues that lead to shootings. Gun violence has spiked during the pandemic.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for two (2) contract, twenty-five (25) hours a week Screener to work within the COVID Vaccination Program of the health department. Applicant will screen all individuals who present at the Community Services building. Screening includes: temperature check, COVID-19 screening questions, acceptance of deliveries for the Community Services Building, as well as documentation of Immunization Status. Must maintain complete confidentiality of all patient interaction and information except as necessary to share with Jackson County Department of Public Health Staff. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver's license. The starting salary is $10.00 per hour and the hours will be Monday through Friday either 7:30 am until 12:30 pm or 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm. To apply submit a Jackson County application (available at www.jacksonnc.org under Employment Opportunities) to Jackson County Dept of Public Health; Attn: Martha Thomasson; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Center; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite 2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, October 1, 2021. AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background checks are required. Jackson County participates in the federal E-Verify program. 28-29e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
thenevadaindependent.com

Nevada officials encourage immigrants to apply for public health insurance following rollback of public charge rule

State officials said this week that eligible immigrants should apply to Medicaid now that a rule penalizing people for using public assistance has been rolled back. In February 2020, changes made by the Department of Homeland Security to the public charge rule created greater restrictions for immigrants seeking admission to the U.S. through visas or residency from applying for Supplemental Social Security Income, Medicaid and food and housing assistance. A panel for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals barred the additional limitations in December, arguing that it was too restrictive and created a strain on state and local programs. The Biden administration also promised to reverse the rule as part of its immigration plan.
NEVADA STATE
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

