Delta Announces New Beverage Offerings With Wine, Vodka Options From Women- and Black-owned Brands
Delta Air Lines is amping up its beverage service for October, with eight new premium options like spiked seltzer, rosé, classic cocktails, and more available for purchase. In time with the changing of the seasons, Delta is bringing aboard Breckenridge Brewery's Cookie Porter Beer which includes notes of shortbread cookie, cinnamon, nutmeg, coffee, malt, and vanilla, making it the perfect autumn treat. It'll be available on domestic flights through the end of the year.www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 0