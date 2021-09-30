A Day in the Life of…Chris Mac of SIX60

In case you haven’t heard: SIX60 are the biggest band in New Zealand’s history. After meeting at the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, Matiu Walters (vocals, guitar), Marlon Gerbes (synths), Eli Paewai (drums), Ji Fraser (lead guitar) and Chris Mac (bass) formed a band in 2008. Their name came from their address: “It’s named after the student flat we lived on at 660 Castle Street, which we recently bought this year,” Chris Mac tells us. Their eponymous debut charted at Number 1 in New Zealand upon its release, and was certified gold within a week. And it was only upwards from there for these guys. To date, SIX60 are one of the biggest bands in the world. Only in their 30s, they’ve already surpassed pop stars to becoming certifiable icons.