UPtv to Celebrate ‘Reba’ 20th Anniversary With a Marathon & Facebook Live With Reba McEntire
Get ready for all things Reba McEntire with UPtv for the 20th anniversary of her sitcom. UPtv has announced it will be celebrating Reba‘s milestone throughout October. In addition to the weekly airings (Mondays – Thursdays beginning at 7 p.m. ET) throughout the month, there will be a marathon of Reba on Friday, October 1 (7 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. ET), and Saturday, October 2 (9 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. ET), with exclusive content and DVD extras.www.tribuneledgernews.com
