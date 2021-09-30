Two-time All-Pro RB LeSean McCoy retires from NFL after 12 seasons

LeSean McCoy TNS

LeSean McCoy is hanging up his cleats. The veteran running back will sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Eagles, capping his career after 12 NFL seasons.

McCoy, 33, spent last year with the Buccaneers and captured his second Super Bowl ring. Afterwards, he seemed intent on playing in 2021.

“The only thing is it has to be the right team,” McCoy said. “I can’t go from two Super Bowls to playing with BA (Bruce Arians), Andy Reid, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes to not even having a team that’s competing. I’m still a competitor. To bring me back, I have to play for a team that is a contender, or with some young guys I could help out. I still want to be effective and get a shot to play and showcase my talent. I still have some more highlights to give out.”

McCoy played sparingly for Tampa last season, getting only 10 carries and 15 receptions in 10 games. Of course, he was also one of the most accomplished running backs of the past decade. McCoy made six Pro Bowls in seven seasons from 2011-17.

After 12 years with the Eagles, Bills, Chiefs and Bucs, McCoy racked up 11,071 rushing yards. Another couple of seasons could have put him at 12,000 — every retired RB who has eclipsed 12,000 is in the Hall of Fame. Others who ended their careers between 11,000 and 12,000 — Fred Taylor, Steven Jackson and Corey Dillon — have not been inducted, but McCoy could potentially find his way to Canton.