Author Correction: Ultrasensitive detection of circulating tumour DNA via deep methylation sequencing aided by machine learning

By Naixin Liang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the formulation of the Competing interests statement and an omission in the Acknowledgements section. Specifically, in the Competing interests statement, the text “X.G. is a consultant for Burning Rock Biotech” has been removed. Xin Guo was not operating in a personal consultant capacity for Burning Rock Biotech for the work presented in this Article. Her contributions were strictly to the scientific endeavor, with no overlap with Burning Rock Biotech. However, Burning Rock Biotech has provided general gift funding to the University of California at Berkeley, Guo’s institution, that is not attached to any particular research project. Thus, the Acknowledgements section has been amended to include the following text: “We acknowledge research funding, not attached to this study or to any research project or collaboration, from Burning Rock Biotech to the University of California at Berkeley.”

