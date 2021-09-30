Official Trailer for Christian Nilsson's Psychological Thriller 'Dashcam'

"I think this is a cover-up." Gravitas Ventures + Kamikaze Dogfight have revealed the official trailer for an indie psychological thriller film titled Dashcam, the feature directorial debut of a producer / filmmaker named Christian Nilsson. Not to be confused with the new found footage horror feature also titled Dashcam from filmmaker Rob Savage, which recently premiered at TIFF. Two different films. Inspired by Antonioni's Blow-Up, Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, this film is about a small time video editor at a local news channel who is inadvertently given dashcam footage from a routine stop that results in multiple deaths. But everything is not as it seems. Is there a conspiracy or is something else going on? This stars Eric Tabach, with Zachary Booth, Scott Aiello, Noa Fisher, and Giullian Yao Gioiello. Doesn't look like there is anything to see here, just playing on the usual thrills of conspiracy.