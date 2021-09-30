The Nuke LaLoosh
It has been over 30 years since Bull Durham graced the big screens. A baseball romantic comedy, starring Tim Robbins, Susan Sarandon, and Kevin Costner in the first of his many, many, many baseball-type roles, this movie focused on the exploits of a hotshot minor-league prospect (Robbins), a grizzled veteran on his last hurrah (Costner) and a baseball groupie who just so happens to be an English professor (Sarandon). The movie proved a financial and critical success, along with adding quite a few famous lines to the American lexicon. It also subjected the world to a series of ESPN Baseball Tonight parody ads that still scar the souls of those who remember them.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0