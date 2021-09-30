CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perez slugs 48, leaves early with injury in win over Cleveland

Iola Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Wednesday night. Perez, who already broke the big league record for homers by...

www.iolaregister.com

