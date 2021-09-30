NFL, NFLPA adjust draft eligibility rules

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to modify the eligibility rules for the 2022 NFL Draft (Twitter links via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). Now, all players who have completed four years of college eligibility will be automatically eligible unless they opt out by Feb. 4.

In essence, this will automatically count the 2020 season as credit towards draft eligibility, even if the player opted out. This way, NFL teams will have a clear picture of the draft pool early on in the draft process, eliminating questions about which players are actually up for grabs.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from Apr. 28-Apr. 30. Top prospects in the class include Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Nela, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and, potentially, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.