CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'I want a normal Thanksgiving': Covid booster shot recipients say of third Pfizer dose

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., @BerkeleyJr
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people who received Pfizer's booster shot said they felt relieved after getting the extra dose and experienced minimal side effects. They said they got the extra doses over the fear that they could expose themselves or their loved ones to the delta variant and become severely sick. "I didn't...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 55

Richard Hertz
3d ago

You want a normal thanksgiving? Take your masks off and quit sticking yourselves with needles. Cmon people, a third dose? Stop the madness

Reply(3)
14
Nancy Smith
4d ago

I will have a normal Thanksgiving as an unvaxed pure blood, with my unvaxed pure blood family.

Reply(1)
16
Will Lewis
4d ago

Pretty soon the unvaccinated will have to stay home. No flights, subway, Broadway, train, bus, restaurants, barber shops, home centers, hotels, grocers. Time for mandates.

Reply(11)
5
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uscannenbergmedia.com

Pfizer’s booster shot is not for everyone

COVID-19 booster shots are now available in the US, but eligibility remains a matter of confusion for many Americans. President Joe Biden publicly received his third Pfizer shot yesterday, another milestone in the fight against COVID-19. “I got my booster — and encourage everyone who’s eligible to do so as well,” the president wrote on Instagram, under a picture of himself receiving the shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Biontech#Americans#Cnbc Health Science
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Times

Americans with ‘natural immunity’ seek ways around COVID mandates

Vaccine holdouts with some immunity from prior coronavirus infections find themselves in the muddled middle as the nation debates how far to go in mandating the shots, with some employers giving them carve-outs and blue states taking hard lines. Spectrum Health in Michigan is granting exemptions to employees who can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy