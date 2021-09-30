CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Bed Bath & Beyond's warning means for other retail stocks

By Maggie Fitzgerald, @mkmfitzgerald
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond shares are tanking on Thursday after the retailer warned about rampant inflation and supply chain issues. Retail analysts on Wall Street don't think these disruptions are exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond so shareholders in the sector beware.

