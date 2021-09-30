CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL DFS Week 4: Picks, Plays and Values

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGRKf_0cCvbZc000

Your one-stop shop for daily fantasy football lineup help!

After researching the NFL player pool at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end each week over the past few seasons, I will go on a new path for the daily games in 2021. I continue to produce projections, and this baseline will be used to identify possible values at each position during the season.

In the daily games, we see each week players with low salaries post difference-maker scores. The key to winning is mixing a core of studs with some undervalued options that post impact scores for their price point.

Depending on the format, the goal is to find players that will score three or four times their salary to have a shot at GPP (grand prize pool).

Quarterbacks

Top Tier: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills ($8,500/$8,000)

After struggling to find his rhythm over the first two weeks (270/1 and 179/2 – 5.3 yards per pass attempt), Allen marched up and down the field vs. Washington in Week 3 (387 combined yards with five scores). He completed 74.4 percent of his passes, with four plays gaining over 20 yards (8.3 yards per pass attempt).

The Texans have risk against the run (4.2 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns – three by quarterbacks), and they’ve allowed over 300 yards passing in two matchups. The Bills’ defense played well over the first three weeks (75 rushing yards and 194 passing yards allowed per game).

Buffalo should dominate the time of possession while breaking out to a big early lead. Their wideouts have already delivered two dominating games (23/221/1 and 23/277/2). Allen’s only downside is a one-sided game. I have him projected for 369 combined yards with another five touchdowns.

More : Russell Wilson – 30.26, Dak Prescott – 29.76

Value: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers ($5,600/$7,000)

Over the first three games, Garoppolo has been on the field for 188 of 195 plays (96.4 percent). His completion rate (67.4) and yards per pass attempt (8.0) grade well, but he threw only 55 times over his first two starts.

Seattle struggled vs. the run in Week 2 (40/212/3) while quarterbacks averaged 307 passing yards per game with five scores. The Seahawks’ defense was on the field for over 38 minutes, leading to quarterbacks attempting 38.7 passes per game.

Brandon Aiyuk showed a spark in Week 3 (4/37/1), and Deebo Samuel flashed his explosiveness in Week 1 (9/189/1). The key for Garoppolo in this matchup is the health of George Kittle (calf issue). SI Sportsbook posted an over/under of 52 in this contest, pointing to a wide-open game.

More : Mac Jones – 23.11, Justin Fields – 22.59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9V1B_0cCvbZc000

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Running Backs

Top Tier: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints ($8,400/$9,000)

An early lead helped Kamara to touch the ball a season-high (27 times). He gained 118 combined yards with a score and three catches. After three games, he only has 10 catches on 14 targets, which is well below his previous career resume (5.4 catches for 47 yards and 0.25 touchdowns per game) with Drew Brees behind center. Kamara has yet to gain over 20 yards on any play while averaging only 3.4 yards per rush (5.0 in his career) and 6.2 yards per catch (8.7 in his career).

The Giants allowed 499 combined yards with two touchdowns and seven catches over the first three weeks.

Sports Illustrated has Kamara projected for 157 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches against the Giants.

More : Derrick Henry – 33.38

Value: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears ($5,800/$7,500)

The switch to Justin Fields at quarterback over the past two games has led to Chicago gaining only 353 combined yards against the Bengals and Browns. In addition, Montgomery struggled to make plays in the run game (30/95 – 3.2 yards per rush) over this span with five catches for 39 yards. The Bears had him on the field for 80.9 percent of their plays over the previous two weeks.

Running backs gained 356 combined yards with six touchdowns and nine catches vs. the Lions. The Packers’ running backs gained 149 yards in their only road game with four scores and seven catches.

Montgomery looks to be on a path for 115 combined yards with a touchdown and four catches while only one big run to fill his salary bucket.

More : Zack Moss – 17.57, D’Andre Swift – 20.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fj5Eh_0cCvbZc000

Wide Receivers

Top Tier: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills ($7,600/$8,000)

After three weeks of action, Diggs sits 24th in wide receiver scoring (44.10 fantasy points) with no impact games (9/69, 4/60/1, and 6/62). Despite his slow start, the Bills have looked his way 29 times. He has one catch over 20 yards (41 yards) compared to 40 over 20 yards and 13 over 40 yards in 2019 and 2020.

Wide receivers have 34 catches for 476 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans, with three wideouts having success (3/86/1, 5/77/1, and 8/126).

Josh Allen should get his top wide receiver rolling this week, setting up a special day. However, Diggs needs to get out of the gate quickly as the second half of the game could feature many runs by the Bills if they build a big lead.

Top Tier: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers ($6,800/$7,100)

Despite ranking third in wide receiver scoring (21/258/1) in PPR leagues while averaging 11 targets per game, Allen has played second fiddle to Mike Williams (8/82/1, 7/91/1, and 7/122/2) over the first three weeks. Last year, Allen played well at home (69/701/4), highlighted by four games (13/132/1, 10/125, 9/103/1, and 16/145/1), with the third output coming against the Raiders.

Las Vegas faced two below-par passing offenses (Baltimore and Miami), helping them to a league-average ranking (17th) vs. wideouts (48/507/1). Diontae Johnson (9/105) and Marquise Brown (6/69/1) had the most success.

Both teams should move the ball well in this matchup, setting up plenty of chances for Allen.

More : Davante Adams – 28.08, Calvin Ridley – 27.70

Value: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals ($5,900/$7,400)

The spotlight of a Thursday night game should shine brightly on Chase, and I expect him to rise to the occasion. The Bengals ruled Tee Higgins out again for this game, giving Cincy’s top two wideouts a two-way split for the bulk of targets. Over his first three games, Chase has 11 catches for 220 yards and four touchdowns on only 16 targets. His lack of chances falls on game flow and score. Joe Burrow only has 75 passing attempts over three weeks compared to his 2020 average (40.4).

The Jaguars struggled in all three games against quarterbacks (3311/2, 329/2, and 335/1), with wide receivers doing plenty of damage (44/654/2). Jacksonville allows 14.9 yards per catch to wideouts, with each opponent having success (HOU – 13/200/1, DEN – 14/216/1, and ARI – 17/238).

I see a winning play on his over in catches (4.5) and receiving yards (67.5) in the betting market. I have Chase projected for seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Value: Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots ($5,200/$5,700)

After two quiet games (6/44 and 4/38), Meyers found himself on the bench on many rosters in the season-long games in Week 3. A chaser game vs. the Saints led to him seeing the most targets (14) of the year. He finished with nine catches for 94 yards. Despite gaining only 9.3 yards per catch, Meyers does have three catches over 20 yards. Over 32 career games, he has yet to score a touchdown.

Tampa plays well vs. the run, and Tom Brady should score on the Patriots’ defense. They’ve allowed a league-high in catches (63), receiving yards (871), and touchdowns (9).

Meyers should be active in this matchup while Mac Jones posts the best game of his young career.

More : Tyler Boyd – 21.94, Corey Davis – 19.91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzffJ_0cCvbZc000

Tight Ends

Top Tier: Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders ($7,100/$7,500)

The Steelers and Dolphins held Waller in check over the past two weeks (5/65 and 5/54) after busting out in Week 1 with a dominating game (10/105/1 on 19 targets). He dusted the Chargers in 2020 at home (9/150/1) after a short outing at home (5/22/1).

Tight ends have 19 catches for 207 yards and two scores on 24 targets against the Chargers. Most of the damage came against Logan Thomas (3/30/1) and Travis Kelce (7/104).

Waller should regain his stride in this matchup with a touchdown well within reach.

More : Travis Kelce – 23.54, George Kittle – 17.30

Value: Adam Trautman, New Orleans ($2,900/$4,300)

Three games into the season, Trautman only has three catches for 18 yards while being shut out in back-to-back games. He came into 2021 as an upside breakout option at tight end, but an August ankle injury put the start of his season in doubt. Trautman saw 82% of offensive snaps in Week 1 and Week 3, while a chaser game led to only 52 percent of the snaps against the Panthers. Over his 18 NFL games, Trautman has 18 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets.

The Giants allowed a touchdown each week to the tight end, leading to 21 catches for 191 yards and three scores. All three touchdowns allowed to tight ends came from TE2 options (Albert Okwuegbunam, Ricky Seals-Jones, and Lee Smith) on their team.

I expect Trautman to show a pulse this week, along with the Saints’ passing game.

More : Noah Fant – 14.75, Jared Cook – 12.11

My Week 4 projections are up with a second update coming Saturday in the morning after all practices close Friday night.

More Fantasy Week 4 Coverage:

Senior analyst Shawn Childs is a multi-sport, high-stakes fantasy legend with lifetime earnings in the high six-figures. He has been providing in-depth, analytical break downs for years all while helping his subscribers to countless titles and winnings across season-long & DFS. An inaugural inductee of the NFBC Hall of Fame, Shawn can teach you how to prep like a champ!

Follow @Shawn__Childs on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
WDAM-TV

Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, died at age 37. Haralson is a native of Flora, Mississippi, who went on to play nine years in the NFL. He played high school ball at Madison Central before going to college at the University of Tennessee. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
NFL
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Bengals#Seahawks#American Football#Gpp#Buffalo Bills#Texans#Wideouts
The Spun

Jameis Winston Added To Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Just a few days ago, the New Orleans Saints cruised to an impressive win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, giving rookie quarterback Mac Jones the first three interceptions of his career. With the impressive defensive showing, the Saints earned a 28-13 win.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Saints Releasing Veteran RB Latavius Murray

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. The timing of this move wasn’t ideal for Murray, but it became very evident that his role on the team was diminishing. Last season, Murray had 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. While those are...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
The Spun

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Gives Unfortunate Za’Darius Smith Update

After getting limited snaps against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 following weeks battling a back injury, pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was absent from Green Bay Packers practice for most of the week. Unfortunately, the latest update doesn’t bode well. Speaking to the media on Friday, Packers head coach...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy