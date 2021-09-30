CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers activate receiver Antonio Brown from COVID list

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was activated from the COVID-19 list and expects to play in Tampa Bay’s Sunday night game at New England.

Brown did not play last week, landing on the reserve/COVID list prior to the Buccaneers’ trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

The Bucs lost wide receiver Scotty Miller to a turf toe injury in the Week 3 loss and placed him on injured reserve Wednesday.

Brown, 33, is one of multiple former Patriots returning to Gillette Stadium for the primetime game along with quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brown has six receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown this season.

–Field Level Media

