CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

SWAT unit responds to shots fired in Tucson

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3Avs_0cCvbRYC00

A Tucson police SWAT unit responded to reports of shots fired near Columbus and 5th Street Thursday.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers took 35-year-old suspect Clifford R. Titus into custody before the 10 a.m. hour.

He faces charges including discharging a firearm within the city limits.

No injuries were reported.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Tucson Police#Shooting#Mobile Devices#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy