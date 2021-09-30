SWAT unit responds to shots fired in Tucson
A Tucson police SWAT unit responded to reports of shots fired near Columbus and 5th Street Thursday.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting.
Officers took 35-year-old suspect Clifford R. Titus into custody before the 10 a.m. hour.
He faces charges including discharging a firearm within the city limits.
