Henderson Police Receive Grant For Joining Forces Program

Henderson, Nev. – The City of Henderson Police Department received a $237,300 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support their on-going participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.

With the grant, the Henderson Police Department will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for several Joining Forces events from October 2021 through September 2022.

Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws including distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, and pedestrian safety.

Last year, the Henderson Police Department received $220,000 in grant monies to participate in the program from October 2020 through September 2021. During this timeframe, a total of 6,341 citations were issued, to include 3,223 citations for speeding violations, 286 citations for distracted driving, 195 pedestrian related citations, and 117 citations for red light violations were issued.

The Henderson Police Department will utilize the data from last year’s enforcement efforts to implement planned enforcement and awareness activities. Our goal is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities as well as decrease the incidents of impaired driving.

Whether you are a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, the Henderson Police Department reminds everyone to make safety on our roadways a top priority