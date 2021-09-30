CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson, NV

Henderson Police Receive Grant For Joining Forces Program

Henderson, Nevada
Henderson, Nevada
 6 days ago

Henderson, Nev. – The City of Henderson Police Department received a $237,300 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support their on-going participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.

With the grant, the Henderson Police Department will be able to team up with other area jurisdictions for several Joining Forces events from October 2021 through September 2022.

Joining Forces is a high visibility, multi-jurisdictional statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws including distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, and pedestrian safety.

Last year, the Henderson Police Department received $220,000 in grant monies to participate in the program from October 2020 through September 2021. During this timeframe, a total of 6,341 citations were issued, to include 3,223 citations for speeding violations, 286 citations for distracted driving, 195 pedestrian related citations, and 117 citations for red light violations were issued.

The Henderson Police Department will utilize the data from last year’s enforcement efforts to implement planned enforcement and awareness activities. Our goal is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities as well as decrease the incidents of impaired driving.

Whether you are a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, the Henderson Police Department reminds everyone to make safety on our roadways a top priority

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department renews inquiry into FBI's failures in Larry Nassar probe

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has launched a fresh inquiry into the FBI's botched handling of its sex abuse investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, after previously declining to prosecute the agents involved, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday. "The recently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving
The Hill

Senate Democrats float filibuster carveout for debt ceiling

Senate Democrats are discussing creating an exemption from the filibuster for the debt ceiling, even as they acknowledge that it’s unclear they have the support in their caucus for such a move. The idea was brought up during a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Hill, as...
Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada

23
Followers
63
Post
621
Views
ABOUT

Henderson is known for its supply of magnesium during World War II. With the decline of magnesium production, the Nevada legislature approved a bill that gave Nevada's Colorado River Commission the authority to purchase the industrial plants, and Henderson was incorporated in 1953. Henderson is the location of Lake Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy