CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Oh my days: linguists lament slang ban in London school

By Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSerZ_0cCvbMNn00
Rear vie of school kids walking on road in campus at school<br>HPF6BN Rear vie of school kids walking on road in campus at school Photograph: Sean Prior/Alamy Stock Photo

A London secondary school is trying to stop its pupils from using “basically” at the beginning of sentences and deploying phrases such as “oh my days” in a crackdown on “fillers” and “slang” in the classroom.

Ark All Saints academy has produced lists of “banned” language which includes “he cut his eyes at me”, which the Collins dictionary says originates in the Caribbean and means to look rudely at a person and then turn away sharply while closing one’s eyes dismissively.

Neither should they use “that’s long”, which can mean something that is boring or tedious, or “that’s a neck” which indicates a comment or action is stupid. “Bare”, “wow”, “cuss” and “oh my God” are also out.

The list – which is intended to steer the language used in formal learning situations and exams rather than in the playground – has drawn criticism from linguists who described it as “crude and shortsighted … a disservice and discredit to young people”.

Related: It’s bare sick that the OED cares how young people speak | Coco Khan

Teachers say it guides pupils to use language that fits more formal situations and helps them succeed. The school said the specific words and phrases on the list were selected because they were “showing up a lot in pupils’ work” and it stressed the importance of pupils expressing themselves “clearly and accurately”.

Expressions that must not be used at the beginning of sentences include: “ermmm”, “because”, “no”, “like”, “say”, “you see”, “you know”, and “basically”.

“The development of reading and speaking skills is a central part of what drives our school to help our students learn effectively and fulfil their potential in academic and non-academic ways,” said Lucy Frame, the principal at the school in Camberwell, south-east London.

“None of the words or phrases listed are banned from general use in our school or when our students are interacting socially. But this list is used in some formal learning settings to help students understand the importance of expressing themselves clearly and accurately, not least through written language in examinations.”

The intervention may reflect a widening gap between language that is accepted by examiners and that used day-to-day by pupils in some areas of the UK. External examiners have noted pupils nationwide using “unnecessarily rude and strident vocabulary” in weaker answers. Bridging the gap between what is normal language for pupils and what is acceptable for exams is a challenge for teachers. A 2019 survey of 2,100 tutors found that “slanglish” was the most common reason for English GCSE failures.

Yet, as a subject of study, “code-switching/style-shifting, youth slang … and use of accent and dialect” is increasingly of interest to English language A-level students, according to the AQA exam board.

Some of the phrases prohibited in formal learning at Ark All Saints have been widely used in books and music. “He cut his eyes at me” is a phrase that has been used by the popular teen novelist Lily Anderson as well as Richard Ford , the 77-year-old American writer. “Oh my days” appears in lyrics by Stormzy , and even inspired a line in T-shirts after the footballer Jeremie Frimpong, declared “oh my days, best game ever” in a post-match TV interview after winning a trophy for Celtic against Rangers.

Other schools are also trying to restrain rapidly evolving slang, which is finding its way into pupils’ written and oral work.

In Birmingham, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic school has attached instructions to schoolbooks about achieving “eloquence”. They include avoiding the use of “colloquialisms” such as “like” and “so” in academic speech and writing. The instructions encourage the use of “furthermore”, “consequently” and “in conclusion” to link sentences and clarify meaning.

Some fear such moves could alienate some pupils.

Dr Marcello Giovanelli, a senior lecturer in English language and literature at Aston University, said: “Slang has always been at the forefront of linguistic innovation.” He described “he cut his eyes at me” as a “wonderfully creative example” and said “dismissing students’ home or own use of language may have negative effects on identity and confidence”.

Tony Thorne, a language consultant at King’s College London and the director of the Slang and New Language Archive, said: “It shouldn’t be about good or bad language, it should be about appropriate language for the context.”

“You don’t want to make them feel they have to reject the cultural aspects of their own language,” said Dr Natalie Sharpling, who teaches applied linguistics at Warwick University. “We should celebrate the different ways language is being used and concentrate on the content of what is being said.”

Sharpling said she had observed an increasing trend in schools to police language and said “it would be a shame if it becomes a case of if you want to be successful, this is the way you have to speak”.

This is the text of the notice at All Saints academy. Definitions added by the Guardian in square brackets.

Banned words and phrases at Ark All Saints academy

Fillers

The following words must not be used at the beginning of sentences:

  • Ermmm …

  • Because …

  • No …

  • Like …

  • Say …

  • You see …

  • You know …

  • Basically …

Slang and Idioms

These expressions must not be used.

  • He cut his eyes at me (he shot me a withering sidelong glance)

  • Oh my days (my goodness)

  • Oh my God

  • That’s a neck (you need a slap for that)

  • Wow

  • That’s long (that’s boring, tough or tedious)

  • Bare (very, extremely)

  • Cuss (swear or abuse)

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

A British school just banned slang—and it’s irritating linguists.

This week, London’s Ark All Saints Academy produced a list of words and phrases banned from their classes. But it’s not a list of insults or hateful language: it’s a list of slang and filler words, in the hopes students will express themselves more formally. The Guardian was able to...
EDUCATION
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremie Frimpong
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#English Language#Secondary School#Slang#Language Learning#Uk#Oed
Tara Blair Ball

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows Paris - and you should see her colour block outfit

The Princess Royal is currently in Paris for a whistle-stop, two-day visit and we have loved seeing what she's been up to. As a member of the International Olympic Committee, Anne met senior representatives of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games over the course of the two days. WATCH:...
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

The 3 Main Reasons People Stay Single

Little to no research has previously been done on examining why people remain single. In one study, participants were interviewed or given structured questions asking them to indicate why they remained single. In the second, men and women indicated which of 76 reasons would be most likely to keep them...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘Are the new paving stones it?’: Red wall waits for levelling up it fears will never come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nobel Prize won by scientists who unlocked mystery of how humans feel warmth and touch

Two scientists have been awarded a Nobel Prize for discoveries about the most fundamental ways we relate to the world.The pair’s work on temperature and touch – how we feel the warmth of the sun or the skin of another person – was recognised with the prize for physiology or medicine.As well as helping illuminate those experiences that are most central to being in the world, it helped explain how humans have survived for so long.David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both based in the US, won the award announced on Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius,...
SCIENCE
allkpop.com

Netizens say the illustration on Zhao Lusi's bakery plagiarizes Oh My Girl's album

There have been allegations that the Chinese actress Zhao Lusi plagiarized an illustration that was seen on Oh My Girl's recent album 'DUN DUN Dance.'. Zhao Lusi announced that she had opened her own cafe named 'Rosy Wylie' through her social media. She posted a few photos of her cafe, which showed a few illustrations drawn on the window of the cafe. On the window, there were drawings of cute bunnies, bears, and dogs.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Apple threatened Facebook ban over slavery posts on Instagram

Apple threatened to remove Facebook's products from its App Store, after the BBC found domestic "slaves" for sale on apps, including Instagram, in 2019. The threat was revealed in the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) Facebook Files, a series of reports based on its viewing of internal Facebook documents. Facebook says...
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Oh My Girl's Hyojung shows different styles for the October issue of Allure Korea

Allure Korea teased some photos of Oh My Girl's Hyojung upcoming pictorial with the magazine, and she looked absolutely amazing. In an interview that followed the photoshoot, she was asked about her bright personality, especially that she always smiles. Hyojung explained that smiling has become a habit, so she can't control it, but now she's trying new things to show a different side of herself to the public.
MUSIC
Business Insider

The Queen's estate has been dragged into the Pandora Papers - it appears to have bought a $91 million property from Azerbaijan's ruling family, who have been repeatedly accused of corruption

News outlets reported Sunday that The Crown Estate, which owns and manages property and land on behalf of the Queen, appears to have bought a £66.5 million ($91 million) property from the family of Azerbaijan's president in 2018. The BBC reported that Ilham Aliyev's family appeared to have made a...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy