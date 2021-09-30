CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/30 and Beyond

By Julian Ramirez
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile everything seems to be open like the old days, there is still that looming presence of the Delta variant in the background threatening all we’ve done to get back to normal. So much so that we’re back to having to wear masks indoors. Now if you’re like me, that means not much has changed since you’ve been wearing your mask indoors the whole time anyway. But now we have to be doubly careful to keep COVID numbers down and be diligent of the new recommendations and rules.

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Third Coast Review

Review: Ear Taxi Festival Delivers Day Long Excellence Despite Glitches

Ear Taxi Festival’s day-long series of concerts began Thursday at the Kehrein Center for the Arts in the Austin neighborhood and continued on Friday on the campus of DePaul University. As intended, the festival has shone a bright light on Chicago’s immense contemporary classical music scene. This year’s festival of 600 performers does not include some of Chicago’s more established contemporary music artists who performed at the first festival in 2016. The younger performers have managed to perform wonderfully. The composers themselves were present for many works.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Lady Lamb Charms City Winery During An Evening with Strings

There was little time wasted last week at City Winery. The well packed venue quieted down as the lights dimmed and Lady Lamb was introduced. Aly Spaltro walked to the stage alone, right past her guitar and picked up the mic. The crowd was treated to just Lady Lamb’s voice perfectly letting “Up in the Rafters” fill the room. It was one of those opening performance that not just sets the tone, but guarantees the night will be extraordinary.
Third Coast Review

Review: Poetry Collection Darkness on the Face of the Deep Takes Risks with Emotional Depths

In Darkness on the Face of the Deep, Third Coast Review writer Patrick T. Reardon’s poems grapple with the depths—ours. His poems take us on Job’s journey. There are writers who risk such paths: Franz Wright, Rilke, Mary Karr, and Patrick Kavanaugh, for example. But few dare such vulnerability for fear of getting lost in wrestling with their own inner doubts and demons. In short, Reardon goes there.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berwyn, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Ashland, IL
Third Coast Review

Start Your Autumn by Supporting Local Music with Bandcamp Friday

Fall is finally here and it’s the scariest time of the year! But don’t the ghouls scare you away from some excellent tunes today! It’s Bandcamp Friday! The monthly push for fans to buy music from their favorites artists has been back for a few months and will continue on for the rest of the year! That means no Bandcamp fees on these fantastic first Fridays, which has resulted in $61 million going straight to the artists!
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Literary Festivals, Salons, and Words Aloud in Ellen Wiles’s Live Literature

With music, open mics, and more—live performance is slowly coming back to Chicago. From the Symphony Center and the Lyric Opera to the Uptown Poetry Slam and Schubas Tavern and so many other places, performers and audiences are returning and creating the unique magic of live performances. Chicago’s own history of live literature, including its status as the birthplace of slam poetry—may make performers and audiences (and some academics) think about the mechanics of live literary performances. Those mechanics, and the ways in which live literature events can foster community (and more), form the backbone of Ellen Wiles’s Live Literature: The Experience and Cultural Value of Literary Performance Events from Salons to Festivals, for the Palgrave Studies in Cultural Anthropology series.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Preview: Ear Taxi Festival Shifts to Mainstage Concerts

As Ear Taxi Festival enters its third and final weekend, the focus shifts to the Mainstage Series Concerts, with five full days of mostly free performances in venues spread across the city. New Music Chicago is presenting this year’s festival, which has the theme Hear Chicago. The organizers have made an aggressive attempt to include all of Chicago’s new/contemporary classical music community, especially artists and composers of color. This reflects a desire to overcome long-entrenched whiteness in classical music culture.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Van Gogh
Third Coast Review

Review: Wrightwood 659 Exhibit Views Two Doomed Buildings by Sullivan and Wright in Romanticism to Ruin

Wrightwood 659 is a museum dedicated to socially engaged art and to architecture. Its new exhibit—Romanticism to Ruin: Two Lost Works of Sullivan & Wright—is an appropriate homage to that mission. The 1961 demolition of Louis Sullivan’s Garrick Theatre, a culturally and socially significant structure, generated a major protest at the time. In later years, as other important buildings faced the wrecking ball, the cry “Remember the Garrick!” energized a movement that resulted in the city passing a Landmark Ordinance in 1968.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The Bob Mould Band Thrashes the Vic Theatre

Punk icon Bob Mould brought his energy, gratitude and tight trio to Lakeview’s Vic Theatre on September 24. His Distortion and Blue Hearts! tour started September 16 in Boston and morphs into a Solo Distortion tour on October 15 in Bloomington, Illinois. Halifax, Nova Scotia’s Kestrels opened the show. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Rogue Lords Is a Roguelike Perfect for October

Ever since Dungeon Keeper taught me that being evil in a video game can be fun, I’ve had no problems being the bad guy. I mean, in most role-playing games I always take the “good” morality choice, but if a game encourages me to be evil, there’s nothing wrong with doing just that. Rogue Lords doesn’t just ask you to play a villain, however, it wants you to play THE villain: the devil himself.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Festival#Edm Music#Documentary#Black Arts Movement#Covid#Chicago Curated Weekend#Music Box Theatre#Eg Vines#Evanston Space S#Hideout#Lincoln Hall Schubas#Thalia Hall
Third Coast Review

Review: Guardians of Hyelore Is a Pleasant Time Waster

Guardians of Hyelore is a side scrolling strategy and unit recruitment game. In it, you face off, army to army, as you send units to fight the enemy. Each side has towers, and if that tower is destroyed, it’s round over. To protect it, you’ll need a combination of ranged, melee, and healing troops to stop the threat. You also have a powerful Guardian unit that serves as a frontline pusher to get through the enemy ranks. There are also abilities at your disposal.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Death’s Gambit: Afterlife Is a Whole New Experience

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife is a side scrolling action platformer that has soulslike and metroidvania qualities. In it, you play as a person who has died—and has made a pact with death. Newly immortal, travel across the land of Siradon fighting enemies, finding weapons and abilities, and challenging massive (and difficult) bosses. It’s all of the best mix of what I like about Dark Souls and the exploration gameplay I really like from metroidvanias. So how did I miss this game before? Apparently, there have been a lot of tweaks made to make it as good as it is now.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Hot Wheels Unleashed Mixes Collecting, Racing, and Track Building

Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racer. In it, you race against AI or real people with cars from the Hot Wheels line of toys. As an arcade racer, there are no cockpit views, shifting, shifting or anything even related to sim—instead, it’s a pick and play experience that requires a bit of skill to master. Anyone who has played Mario Kart will be familiar with Hot Wheels Unleashed, at least as far as car handling is concerned. There are no power-ups, however—it’s just you versus the clock or your opponents on curving and looping tracks that look like they were built to the specifications of a kid with unlimited Hot Wheels track parts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Third Coast Review

Riot Fest 2021: Sunday in Review

Douglas Park made some noise on Sunday as Riot Fest pulled off a successful festival weekend in the COVID-era. By Sunday morning everything hurt. My body felt, well, like someone who had already spent three days biking to and running around a music festival. The stacked Sunday lineup got me to the grounds early, and after a corn dog (or two) I was ready to roll.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Rhythms of the Universe: Ionia

As a video game reviewer, sometimes I have luxury of looking at a game from beyond considerations of price or value. More often than not, the games I play are from keys provided to us for review. Even so, I’m conscious of the price of video games, even if I don’t usually assign a score based on price versus time you can play, rather, I review a game based on the game’s content. Sometimes, however, a game is so egregiously short it’s definitely worth mentioning. And then other times, a game is so short it’s almost ridiculous. That’s the case here with Rhythms of the Universe: Ionia.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Preview: Ear Taxi Festival Is baaaaack!!!

The long-anticipated return of the Ear Taxi Festival started this week with a series of concerts and happenings at several venues around Chicago. The first festival in October 2016 showcased an amazingly robust and talented contemporary music community with 32 concerts, lectures, and multimedia displays spread over six days. This included performances of music by 87 living Chicago composers and the world premieres of 54 works.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
272
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy