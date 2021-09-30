CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Shows More Shoppers Expect to Buy Footwear Online, and Make Returns

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
 4 days ago
Footwear technology company Volumental recently conducted a consumer survey to gauge their shoe and sneaker purchasing intentions for the upcoming holiday shopping season. The results showed a large number of shoppers — 63 percent of respondents — expecting to buy online.

The survey also revealed 30 percent of those polled saying they would buy more than one pair of footwear online and then return the items that don’t fit. The survey had 538 respondents, and the results mirrored similar consumer research on purchase intent, sizing issues and returns.

Other notable results of the research revealed that when purchasing footwear online, 20 percent of respondents “are not so confident or not at all confident that the pair selected will fit them,” while 57 percent “have bought a pair of shoes online before and had to return them because they didn’t fit.” The survey also showed that just 10 percent of respondents were “extremely confident” the footwear they purchased online would fit.

More than 80 percent of respondents said they “are more likely to shop online with a brand/retailer if they had technology that could determine the perfect-fitting shoe.”

Volumental’s fit technology is based on a 3D foot scan that also leverages shopper data and artificial intelligence. The fit solution includes an in-store retail scanner as well as an app. In a blog post earlier this summer, the company said as the global pandemic drove shoppers to buy more items online, it also sent the number of returns due to sizing soaring. And it’s a problem for the planet.

“Online shopping, inconsistent sizing and free returns have turned homes into private fitting rooms and contribute to environmental waste,” the company stated. “The average e-commerce return rate is two to three times higher than in-store. However, over-ordering and free returns are not sustainable solutions for the environment, the customer journey or a brand’s reputation.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bearpaw Founder Talks Launching a New Shoe Brand & Expanding Flip Flop Shops

Bearpaw is celebrating 20 years in business, and founder and president Tom Romeo has no plans on slowing down. To celebrate the anniversary, Bearpaw has relaunched its very first boot, the Eva sheepskin style. In addition, the brand will donate $20,000 to Tahoe Fund’s Smartest Forest Fund project. For Romeo, Lake Tahoe represents a special place personally and professionally as it was where the Bearpaw journey started. The founder had an actual run-in with a bear there, and that pivotal moment pushed him to start the business back in 2001. Now, Romeo is aiming to launch a Bearpaw storefront in Lake...
BUSINESS
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
boisedev.com

Boise startup lands funds to help online buying align with shoppers’ values

Two Boise women hope to make it easier for people shopping online to buy from businesses that align with their values – whatever they may be. Cara Oppenheimer and Cary Telander Fortin started Goodbuy earlier this year, and landed an investment round led by Boise-based venture capital firm StageDotO. Later...
BOISE, ID
coveteur.com

How to Make Online Shopping More Carbon Neutral

Has anyone else been getting emails after placing an online order that inform you about the carbon neutrality of your incoming jeans or whatever? We keep getting emails that say things along the lines of, "Your order has been made carbon neutral!" It's nice, but admittedly it hasn't always necessarily been on purpose—more of a happy accident.
ENVIRONMENT
