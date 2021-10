It’s not just the clients of MacElree Harvey who are satisfied with the full-service law firm based in West Chester. It’s the employees, too. MacElree Harvey, which has additional offices in Kennett Square, Centreville, Del., and Hockessin, Del., has again been named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania. The firm is among 47 small companies in Pennsylvania — and the only law firm to win in Chester County — to earn this designation for 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO