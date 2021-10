Breen managed to close the gap to Tanak across the evening’s three stages before starring in the darkness to open up 2.8s lead over his teammate. Tanak began the afternoon by winning Stage 4 but Breen responded to win the next test to close the gap to 1.5s, before the Irishman went on to finish third fastest on the night stage that was won by Toyota’s Elfyn Evans.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO