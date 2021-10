A Toyota 92C-V that raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times is currently up for sale through the Luxembourg company Art & Revs. Toyota may be a multiple Le Mans winner today, but that came after decades of frustrated expectations. The automaker had already made several unsuccessful attempts to win the legendary endurance race by the time the 92C-V came around, including losing to Mazda in 1991. So instead of Toyota, the Hiroshima firm became the first Japanese automaker to win Le Mans.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO