Environmental art is one of those genres so inclusive that it seems to embrace almost anything that references nature – a blade of grass, a leaf, a twig, or natural processes like the tides, or weather, or decay. The genre includes global “conceptual art,” multi-locale installations and massive land sculptures, like the work of Andy Goldsworthy and Andrew Rogers for example. Consider also simple and poignant graphic “paintings,” created through manipulation and arrangement of natural matter and found objects, such as the framed assemblages from the Dutch artist Herman DeVries.

