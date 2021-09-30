CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Could Go Higher After FAA Approval

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock was trading sharply higher in the early price action on Sept. 30 after the FAA allowed the company to resume flights. What’s the forecast for SPCE stock and can it go even higher?. Article continues below advertisement. Virgin Galactic was the first company to go public...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
itresearchbrief.com

FAA closes Virgin Galactic mishap probe, allowed to resume launches

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently stated that it ended its mishap investigation and lifted a grounding order that was imposed earlier. The probe was launched into the Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch on July 11 over the issues of the spacecraft wandering from its assigned airspace as it descended.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin described as ‘toxic’ and putting ‘billionaire space race’ before safety in essay by 21 ex-employees

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been described as a “toxic” workplace that has put the “billionaire space race” before safety in an open essay written by 21 former and current employees.The essay claims that the Amazon entrepreneur’s company pushes workers into signing strict nondisclosure agreements, disregards safety concerns, creates a sexist environment for women and smothers internal feedback.It was written by Blue Origin’s former head of employee communications Alexandra Abrams, who says it was co-signed by 20 other current and former employees who have not been named.“I’ve gotten far enough away from it that I’m not afraid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Virgin Galactic Climbs on Nod to Resume Flights After FAA Ends Probe

Investing.com – Virgin Galactic stock (NYSE:SPCE) soared by more than 9% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the U.S. aviation safety regulator closed its probe into the company’s last spaceflight and gave it the go-ahead to resume launches. The Federal Aviation Administration was probing the company’s July 11 launch of its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Virgin Galactic shares surge after FAA clears it for launch, ends probe

Shares of Virgin Galactic surged almost ten percent after the Federal Aviation Administration said it has closed its investigation into a “mishap” on the company’s July 11 flight that carried its billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson into space — allowing the company to resume launches after a nearly month-long suspension.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Stocks#Spce#Chamath Palihapitiya Spac
Alamogordo Daily News

Virgin Galactic may fly after FAA closes investigation into July mishap with few details disclosed

Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after the Federal Aviation Administration closed its month-long investigation Wednesday into an anomaly that occurred during its July 11 space flight. The next mission for the company's space plane VSS Unity could come as early as mid-October pending inspections of the craft and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Virgin Galactic 'back on track' after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is "back on track" after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That "lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23," the company's next flight, which has been postponed. "We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic," the analysts said. "Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile." Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Miami

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic After Completing Investigation of Branson's Spaceflight, Stock Jumps 10%

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Virgin Galactic to return to flight on Wednesday after completing a mishap investigation into the spaceflight that carried Sir Richard Branson. The regulator had grounded the space tourism company's operations earlier this month, after the FAA learned that the company's spacecraft had deviated from its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Benzinga

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is surging higher in the after-hours session after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. The FAA previously grounded all Virgin Galactic flights, pending the results...
MARKETS
Orlando Sentinel

Watch lightning strike SpaceX Starship prototype

Lightning storms aren’t just a problem at Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX has to deal with the threat at its Starship base in Texas as well. Twitter user @LabPadre posted video from a serious light show that connected with hardware at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on Friday. Elon Musk chimed in on Twitter to confirm the light show was real. The storm looks like it makes contact with ...
ORLANDO, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Piper M600 sim gets FAA nod

Legacy Flight Training has received FAA certification for the new Frasca flight simulator for the Piper M600/SLS in its initial and recurrent training curriculum at its training facility on the Piper Aircraft campus in Vero Beach, Florida. Legacy Flight Training is an authorized Piper training provider for the entire Piper...
VERO BEACH, FL
Space.com

Chinese company aims for suborbital space tourism with familiar rocket design

A Chinese launch company is aiming to provide rides to space for tourists as soon as 2024, apparently drawing inspiration from the exploits of Blue Origin. CAS Space, a commercial spinoff from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is already developing rockets for commercial satellite launches and announced in August that it wants to send people up into space, albeit briefly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy