South Fayette Township, PA

Burns Scalo lands Firebirds Wood Fired Grill as first tenant at The Piazza in South Fayette

 4 days ago
The Piazza The Piazza, a new 50,000-square-foot retail development in South Fayette under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services in South Fayette. (Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times) (Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times/Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times)

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will land as the first restaurant and an expected destination draw at The Piazza, Burns Scalo Real Estate Services’ new retail development in South Fayette.

Burns Scalo announced the newcomer for the new shopping center, a redevelopment of the former Star City cineplex in South Fayette near Interstate 79.

The new restaurant is the first named tenant for The Piazza, a 50,000-square-foot retail project it was approved to build last year after buying the site from the township for $3.5 million in 2019.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh, PA
