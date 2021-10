Gold markets have pulled back rather significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday only to turn around and show signs of life. After all, we have broken the $1770 level during the day, but quite frankly I think there is still a lot of resistance above. While this has been a very bullish run, and it of course does verify the massive bullish candlestick that formed on Thursday. That being said, we are still below the 50 day EMA and a significant gap, so I do think that it is only a matter of time before selling pressure could return.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO