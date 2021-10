Home prices are on the rise. And now, so are mortgage balances. Anyone who's been following the residential real estate market knows that home values keep climbing as limited inventory and low mortgage rates continue to drive buyer demand up. In July, home prices rose 19.7% from the previous year, as per the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. And not surprisingly, borrowers are taking out higher mortgages to keep up.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO