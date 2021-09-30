Speak out for your rights

October is Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, an annual event to honor those living in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living communities. It is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate awareness of dignity, respect and the rights of each resident. The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents’ rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice and self-determination. The law also requires nursing homes to promote and protect the rights of each resident. State law also protects the rights of all long-term care residents. This month’s observance is a time to raise awareness of these rights, and normalize life for residents in their home, whether that is a nursing home, personal care home or assisted living community.
