Ethereum Staking Makes its First Social Impact with Launchnodes and Save the Children
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Launchnodes, the leading non-custodial services provider on AWS, has announced its first donation to Save the Children, the world's largest child rights organization. The move is in line with Launchnodes' ideology of making Ethereum staking socially beneficial and as per the company's CEO, Jaydeep Korde, is set to only grow further. Ethereum staking lets companies and individuals lock their ETH cryptocurrency holdings in order to ensure network decentralization, which in turn rewards stakers with monthly interest on the staked amount. This is then used by Launchnodes to make donations and help other charities fund their operations through ETH staking.www.austinnews.net
