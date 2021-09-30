URI to honor Class of 2020 with in-person ceremony at Ryan Center

To be held Friday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. WHAT: University of Rhode Island to hold in-person undergraduate commencement ceremonies for more than 800 members of the Class of 2020. After in-person commencement ceremonies were canceled in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University surveyed graduating students to see if they would be interested in being part of in-person ceremonies at a future date. Ninety-four percent of the students said they wanted an in-person ceremony. The University had hoped to offer such a program in the fall of 2020, but the pandemic’s continuing strength at the time along with national and state health guidance prevented that. Instead, the University held virtual recognition ceremonies the weekend of May 16 and May 17, and then began planning for the in-person ceremony being held Friday.