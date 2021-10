Cobb was targeted three times and caught three passes for 26 yards in Monday's 35-17 victory over the Lions. Cobb did not do much for fantasy GMs Monday night, but he was at least more involved after catching one pass in Week 1, and that from backup Jordan Love. Cobb has a history with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he has not had many chances to make an impact early on, playing fewer than 25 percent of the offensive snaps through two games.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO